    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: 'Will visit houses of victims...' MoS Suresh Gopi cancels party events

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi has canceled BJP events in Kerala as the state mourns the loss of 24 Malayalis in the Kuwait fire. Arriving at Kochi airport to receive the victims' remains, he expressed solidarity with the grieving families and will visit their homes. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    Kochi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has cancelled BJP programs scheduled in various Kerala constituencies due to the state's mourning for the 24 Malayalis who died in the Kuwait fire. He arrived at Kochi airport on Friday (June 14) to receive the victims' mortal remains. Speaking to the media, he expressed his solidarity with Kerala's grief, stating, "I will visit the houses of the deceased as much as possible."

    Addressing compensation for the bereaved families, he stated that the Central government would take appropriate action. "Only the Kuwait government can explain the tragedy. They will disclose the details after their investigation. We can't interfere in their affairs, and currently, we can't make any statements without confirmation from Kuwaiti authorities," he added.

    He emphasized that Kerala will support the families of the deceased. "Expatriates play a major role in Kerala's economic development, so we must prioritize this. The Kuwait government is currently providing medical treatment to the Indians injured. India's Ministry of External Affairs has been efficiently coordinating all matters," stated the Union Minister.

    The bodies of 23 Malayalis who perished in a building fire in Kuwait arrived at Kochi airport on Friday morning. The mortal remains of one Malayali will be transported to Mumbai for cremation. Officials reported that the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 claimed 49 lives, including 42 Indians. The other victims were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian, and Nepali nationals. 

    The C-130J transport aircraft, with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on board, arrived at the Cochin International Airport around 10:30 am.
     

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
