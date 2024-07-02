Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala DGP's land deal case: Efforts underway for compromise, return money to complainant

    Kerala DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib faced controversy over a land deal when a complainant revealed Sahib attempted to sell mortgaged land and accepted Rs 30 lakhs. Efforts are now aimed at resolving the issue through a compromise by returning the disputed amount to Umar Sharif promptly.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Amid escalating controversy surrounding a land deal involving the Kerala police chief, efforts are underway to resolve the issue amicably. DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib is endeavoring to return the entire amount to the complainant. It has also surfaced that the Chief Minister was earlier notified about the land deal, alleging that the DGP had not disclosed liabilities. Despite these revelations, the DGP was granted an extension while the complaint was under review.

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property

    The Thiruvananthapuram Additional Court attached the land of DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife over a complaint by Thiruvananthapuram resident Umar Sherif. The court attached 10 cents of land at Nettayam and issued an order prohibiting the purchase and sale of land in the name of DGP's wife Farida Fathima.

    The court's action follows a complaint alleging an agreement to sell mortgaged land to Umar Sherif stating that Rs 30 lakhs paid as advance was not refunded, implicating both the DGP and his wife in the collection of funds.

    The serious allegations against the state police chief and the court's involvement mark an unprecedented development. Amid widespread criticism of the Home Department both within party meetings and publicly, the Chief of Police himself is embroiled in accusations of breaching trust. Concealing loan information in a land sale agreement is considered a grave offense. Moreover, bypassing Income Tax Department guidelines to accept Rs 5 lakh directly in his chamber amplifies the seriousness of the allegations. Despite numerous complaints, the Chief Minister, who has remained unmoved, cannot evade responsibility for the irregularities allegedly committed by the DGP.

    On the 24th of last month, expatriate Umar Sharif lodged an online complaint with the Chief Minister. Upon receiving the complaint, it was promptly forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department for further action. The complaint, supported by evidence including a court order, highlighted concerns regarding a transaction involving Rs 30 lakh. Interestingly, despite the pending complaint, the service tenure of Sheikh Darvesh Sahib was extended just two days later. Efforts are now underway to resolve the issue swiftly by returning the Rs 30 lakh to Umar Sharif.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 1:47 PM IST
