Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property

A Kerala court attached the property of DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife after allegations that they attempted to sell mortgaged land, with a complaint stating Rs 30 lakhs paid as advance was not returned.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional court in the capital attached the land of DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife over a complaint by Thiruvananthapuram resident Umar Sherif. The court attached 10 cents of land at Nettayam and issued an order prohibiting the purchase and sale of land in the name of DGP's wife Farida Fathima.

The court's action follows a complaint alleging an agreement to sell mortgaged land to Umar Sherif stating that Rs 30 lakhs paid as advance was not refunded, implicating both the DGP and his wife in the collection of funds.

(To be updated...)



Latest Videos