    Kerala Devaswom Minister rubbishes DK Shivakumar's claims on animal sacrifice in temple to topple K'taka govt

    Kerala Devaswom Board Minister K Radhakrishnan dismissed the allegation by Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that animal sacrifice took place during Shatru Bhairavi Yaga near a temple in Kerala to overthrow their Congress government. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's allegation that an animal sacrifice took place at a temple in Kerala to bring down the Congress government in Karnataka was dismissed by the Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Friday (May 31). He said that the allegation made by Shivakumar is unlikely to happen. This is something that can never happen in Kerala. The Minister said in a press release that he will investigate if there is anything like this.

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

    Shivakumar alleged that a ritual named 'Shatru Bhairavi Yaga', which involves the sacrifice of animals was performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala to overthrow the Congress government in Karnataka. He said that as many as 52 animals were sacrificed for this ritual in Kannur. However, there are no reports of such an incident near the temple premises.

    Shivakumar made such a remark at the end of a press conference about the selection of candidates for the upcoming MLC elections in Karnataka.

    "A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it," Shivakumar said when asked about a bracelet he was wearing.

    "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, five pigs...Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he added.
     

