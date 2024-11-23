Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

LDF candidate U.R. Pradeep won the Chelakkara by-election by 12,201 votes, defeating UDF's Ramya Haridas. Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, with BJP's K. Balakrishnan earning 33,609 votes and independent candidate Sudheer N.K. receiving only 3,920 votes.
 

First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

Thrissur: Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U.R. Pradeep has emerged victorious in the Chelakkara by-election with a margin of 12,201 votes. From the start of the postal vote counting, Pradeep maintained a steady lead, sidelining Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramya Haridas. P.V. Anvar's independent candidate also failed to make an impact in the constituency.

Palakkad byelection: UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil wins by 18715 votes, setback for BJP

According to the latest figures, U.R. Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, while Ramya Haridas received 52,626 votes. BJP candidate K. Balakrishnan garnered 33,609 votes, and independent candidate Sudheer N.K., backed by P.V. Anvar, managed only 3,920 votes.

The Left front's dominance in Chelakkara was evident from the beginning, with initial votes counted from Varavoor Panchayat. The LDF successfully defended its stronghold, despite the UDF fielding Ramya Haridas in hopes of an upset. However, she failed to make the anticipated impact.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), represented by Balakrishnan, made significant gains in the constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP candidate had secured 24,045 votes.

U.R. Pradeep's ability to surpass the majority he achieved in 2016 is a notable accomplishment for the LDF. In 2016, Pradeep had secured a victory with a margin of 10,200 votes. This margin was significantly increased to 39,400 votes in 2021 under the leadership of K. Radhakrishnan.

With the victory in Chelakkara, LDF leaders have remarked that the results reflect the absence of anti-incumbency sentiment in the region.

