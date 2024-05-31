Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges 'Shatru Samhara' ritual being held in Kerala temple to topple Congress govt

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has alleged that a ritual named "Shatru Samhara" is being performed at a temple in Kerala to topple the Karnataka government. He claims that the ritual, which involves the sacrifice of animals, targets him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the Congress government in the state.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleged that a ritual called "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga," involving the sacrifice of animals, was being conducted at a temple in Kerala, targeting him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and the Congress government in the state. The Congress chief of the state, without disclosing specific names, accused certain political figures in Karnataka of orchestrating the ritual, with consultations reportedly sought from Aghoris, a monastic order of ascetic Shaivite sadhus.

    "A big experiment is going on against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja that is going on. Someone gave me in writing as to where it is being done and who is doing it," Shivakumar said when asked about a bracelet he was wearing.

    "Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga 'Pancha Bali' (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given...21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, five pigs...Aghoris are being approached. It is going on," he added.

    When reporters asked him whether he believed in such yagas, he said, "It is based on one's belief...let them do any experiment against me, there is a Shakti in which I believe, it will save me."

    In response to inquiries about the potential involvement of political figures, he remarked, "If not political individuals, then who else would orchestrate it? Check near the Rajarajeshwari temple, and you'll understand."

    "More than their yaga, I have the blessings of God and people, also my belief," he said, adding that someone gave him the bracelet and hence he was wearing it.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
