The Kerala government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday following the FIFA World Cup final, allowing students and staff to watch the late-night match. Chief Minister VD Satheesan approved the decision after growing public demand and support from ministers. However, examinations scheduled for Monday will be held.

Football fans across Kerala have received welcome news, with the state government declaring a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday following the FIFA Club World Cup final. The decision applies to all educational institutions across the state, including professional colleges. The government said the holiday was announced as the final match is scheduled to be played late at night, making it difficult for many students and staff to attend classes the next morning.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan gave the final approval for the holiday after several ministers backed the proposal. The official decision comes following widespread public demand from football fans across Kerala.

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Exams to be held as scheduled

While educational institutions will remain closed, the government has clarified that examinations already scheduled for Monday will be conducted without any changes.

Students appearing for exams have been asked to follow the existing timetable, as the holiday will not affect any previously announced examination schedules.

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Decision follows public demand

The demand for a holiday had been gaining momentum on social media over the past few days. Many football fans argued that the World Cup final, scheduled in the early hours of Monday, would make it difficult for students and teachers to attend educational institutions the next morning.

The Youth Congress also formally urged the government to declare a holiday, saying the move would allow football lovers to enjoy the historic final without worrying about school or college attendance.

Ministers backed the proposal

According to the government, the decision was taken after receiving support from several ministers. The final approval was given by the Chief Minister, leading to the state-wide holiday announcement.

Even before the state-wide announcement, a few schools in Ernakulam district had independently declared a holiday in anticipation of the final.

Earlier, the Education Minister had confirmed that the government was considering the proposal after receiving requests from various quarters. Sunday's announcement has now ended the uncertainty, with football fans across Kerala welcoming the decision.

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