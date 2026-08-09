A retired Anganwadi teacher has tragically died in Alappuzha after falling into a waterlogged area. The victim, 75-year-old Omanayamma, was a resident of Pathiyoor. Her body was recovered from a canal near the Eruva temple.

Kayamkulam: A retired Anganwadi teacher has lost her life after falling into a flooded area here. The deceased has been identified as Omanayamma, 75. She was a resident of Thondukunnil house in the 6th ward of Pathiyoor panchayat, near the Pathiyoor temple.

Her body was found in a canal near the Eruva temple. According to reports, the entire area was completely flooded. Due to the rising water, Omanayamma had moved to a relief camp set up at the Pathiyoor Panchayat High School on Tuesday morning.

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However, she reportedly left the camp after having a meal. When she didn't return for two days, a missing person's complaint was filed at the Kareelakulangara police station. During the search that followed, her body was discovered in the canal, which is to the east of the Eruva temple.

The Kayamkulam Fire and Rescue team helped bring the body to the shore. The Kareelakulangara police have completed the necessary legal formalities. Omanayamma had retired from the Cheriya Pathiyoor Anganwadi in Pathiyoor panchayat.

Her husband is the late Janardhanan. She used to live with her nephew, Rajesh. Family members have said that the funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 PM.

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