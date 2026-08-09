The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Samrudhi SM-67 lottery result for the draw held on August 9, 2026. This weekly lottery offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 25 lakh, among other cash rewards across various tiers.

The wait is over for Keralalottery enthusiasts as the Samrudhi SM-67 lottery result for August 9, 2026, has been announced. The weekly draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday at 3 PM, with the winning tickets determined through the official draw process. The draw was scheduled to take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Samrudhi SM-67 draw is among Kerala’s regular weekly lottery events and offers multiple prize categories for ticket holders. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh. Winners in the remaining categories can also claim substantial cash prizes, depending on the prize tier and the numbers printed on their tickets.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-67 Lottery Result Today (August 9): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-67 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 – MJ236935

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with 236935

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MJ136429

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - MK506760

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 1638, 1764, 2096, 2839, 3210, 3789, 4130, 4193, 4246, 4821, 5725, 6448, 6667, 8049, 8526, 9303, 9595, 9612, 9959

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2434, 3516, 4473, 6020, 7397, 8818

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0111, 0258, 0776, 0854, 1333, 1904, 1993, 4767, 5510, 5521, 5801, 6199, 6278, 6375, 6840, 7357, 7645, 7674, 7800, 8035, 8135, 8368, 8428, 8699, 9598

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0061, 0220, 0444, 0754, 0807, 0880, 0907, 0935, 1045, 1216, 1278, 1375, 1398, 1738, 2205, 2450, 2537, 2571, 2572, 2627, 2769, 2807, 3105, 3532, 3781, 4041, 4111, 4411, 4412, 4501, 4653, 4819, 4917, 4963, 4969, 5179, 5183, 5445, 5477, 5507, 5726, 5779, 5848, 6008, 6303, 6382, 6527, 6535, 6896, 7080, 7178, 7272, 7358, 7454, 7580, 7695, 7743, 7818, 8042, 8142, 8223, 8308, 8432, 8491, 8563, 8575, 8616, 8713, 8744, 9010, 9377, 9430, 9537, 9573, 9796, 9961

8th Prize: ₹200 – 0029, 0330, 0335, 0555, 0622, 0904, 0968, 1018, 1066, 1086, 1093, 1119, 1266, 1308, 1312, 1745, 1843, 2207, 2244, 2416, 2473, 2543, 2660, 2740, 3117, 3246, 3450, 3551, 3573, 3758, 3808, 3866, 3944, 4277, 4282, 4289, 4606, 4746, 4752, 4882, 4994, 5001, 5005, 5100, 5206, 5291, 5292, 5390, 5482, 5572, 5625, 5685, 5803, 5826, 5927, 5929, 6286, 6347, 6386, 6580, 6739, 7054, 7181, 7329, 7404, 7722, 7768, 8129, 8132, 8199, 8352, 8514, 8542, 8739, 8758, 8766, 8801, 8945, 8947, 8954, 9099, 9360, 9370, 9387, 9394, 9470, 9494, 9506, 9605, 9708, 9718, 9847

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0223, 0302, 0315, 0395, 0668, 0678, 0757, 0840, 0924, 0959, 1070, 1136, 1155, 1233, 1258, 1286, 1311, 1511, 1512, 1556, 1659, 1689, 1767, 1772, 1870, 1908, 2120, 2171, 2179, 2280, 2297, 2300, 2429, 2471, 2566, 2654, 2772, 2794, 2850, 2853, 2967, 2986, 3006, 3059, 3102, 3161, 3232, 3242, 3251, 3333, 3368, 3472, 3508, 3557, 3565, 3682, 3690, 3853, 3913, 3966, 3982, 4020, 4078, 4097, 4152, 4178, 4236, 4389, 4455, 4488, 4542, 4554, 4672, 4769, 4805, 4810, 4885, 4958, 5182, 5256, 5308, 5340, 5408, 5413, 5449, 5616, 5623, 5814, 5834, 5863, 5889, 5912, 5960, 5994, 6068, 6290, 6345, 6407, 6414, 6434, 6491, 6577, 6651, 6738, 6769, 6871, 6889, 6956, 6966, 6970, 6983, 6995, 7042, 7179, 7210, 7294, 7476, 7518, 7519, 7622, 7627, 7700, 7824, 7969, 8149, 8190, 8369, 8631, 8653, 8733, 8790, 8804, 8805, 8834, 8836, 8908, 8931, 8936, 8971, 8979, 8992, 9006, 9027, 9200, 9275, 9499, 9611, 9824, 9906, 9927

Ticket holders who purchased Samrudhi SM-67 tickets are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the announced result. Since lottery numbers can contain both a series and a numerical combination, buyers should check every detail before concluding whether their ticket has won.

The result list covers the first prize along with the consolation prize and other winning categories. The complete numbers can be added above for readers looking to quickly verify their tickets.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department publishes official results and related information through its lottery information system. The department’s official portal lists the Samrudhi SM-67 draw for August 9, 2026, at 3 PM, confirming the draw schedule and venue.

Winners should preserve their original tickets and follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s verification and claim procedures. It is also advisable to cross-check the published numbers with the official result before claiming any prize.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (08/08/2026): Karunya KR-764 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner