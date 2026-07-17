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Panic at UP School After Principal Walks in With Knife and Cleaver, Probe Launched After Viral Video
A school in UP's Kaushambi witnessed panic after its principal allegedly arrived carrying a knife and a cleaver. The sharp weapons were seized by police, while the education department initiated suspension proceedings and an FIR was registered.
Sharp weapons trigger panic inside UP school
A government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district became the centre of controversy after its principal allegedly entered the campus carrying a knife and a cleaver, leaving students, teachers and parents shocked.
A government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district turned into the centre of controversy after its principal allegedly arrived on campus carrying a knife and a cleaver, triggering panic among students, teachers, and parents.
The incident, involving government… pic.twitter.com/FhRyQpeNtQ
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 17, 2026
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The incident involved principal Shikha Singh and quickly drew the attention of the police and the education department after videos and photographs from the school spread widely on social media.
Police and education officials reach school
Following information from local residents, police officers and Block Education Officer (BEO) Neeraj Umrao reached the school to assess the situation.
Officials recovered the knife and cleaver from the school premises and questioned teachers and other staff members. Statements were recorded from those present to understand exactly what had happened.
मिलिए लेडी द्रोणाचार्य से, यह धारदार हथियार लेकर स्कूल आती है, बच्चों को डराने धमकाने के लिए 🔥🔥
उत्तरप्रदेश के कौशाम्बी में सरकारी स्कूल की प्रधानाध्यापिका शिखा सिर्फ चाकू और चापड़ लेकर स्कूल आती है, बच्चों ने बताया कि वह हथियारों से हमें डराती है,
सरकार को इस महिला को तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/HTJZ6LT1na
— Ravi Parmar (@raviparmarIN) July 17, 2026
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According to officials, the inquiry was launched immediately after the incident came to light online.
Principal claims she felt threatened
During the inquiry, Shikha Singh admitted that she had brought the knife and cleaver to the school. However, she reportedly claimed she was facing a threat and had carried the weapons for her own safety.
She did not identify any person who had allegedly threatened her or explain the nature of the threat. Authorities are now examining whether there was any genuine security concern or whether the act violated rules meant to ensure safety inside educational institutions.
FIR and suspension proceedings initiated
District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha confirmed that strict action had been initiated soon after officials became aware of the incident.
Police have started the process of registering an FIR against the principal, while the education department has begun departmental proceedings for her suspension.
स्कूल में चाकू_चापड़ लेकर पहुंची मैडम, मचा हड़कंप । हो गई सस्पेंड । कौशाम्बी जिले के लुकिया प्राथमिक विद्यालय की हेडमास्टर है शिखा सिंह । मानसिक रूप से अस्थिर है । pic.twitter.com/1GgZJQH2ce
— मानवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह (@JournoManavendr) July 17, 2026
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Officials also said that a parent had informed the Block Education Officer that the principal had shown the sharp weapons to some parents before entering the school. This claim is also being examined during the investigation.
Inquiry continues
As part of the investigation, officials also spoke to the principal's husband, who reportedly told them that she may be dealing with mental health-related issues. Authorities have not confirmed whether this had any connection with the incident.
Police have taken custody of the recovered weapons, and the education department is continuing its inquiry. Officials said schools must remain safe places for children, and any violation of safety rules will be dealt with according to the law.
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