A security guard at a Puzhakkal supermarket was brutally thrashed by two drunk men late at night. The men, who are now on the run, attacked the guard after he stopped them from entering the store.

Thrissur: In a shocking incident from Thrissur's Puzhakkal, a security guard at a supermarket was brutally beaten up. The attackers were two young men who were reportedly drunk. The West Police have intensified their search for the accused, who have gone into hiding.

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The incident happened on the 28th of last month. It was past midnight when Vijesh and Shabeesh, both from Kuttoor, showed up at the Puzhakkal supermarket. They insisted on going inside, but the security guard stopped them. Apparently, one of the men's wives worked there. The guard explained that they could only enter after the day's accounts were settled. This triggered the two men, and they started brutally attacking the guard. After the assault, both accused fled the scene. The police have collected CCTV footage and filed a case against them, including charges for attempt to murder. The West Police have confirmed that a massive search is on to nab the culprits.

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