The Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-67 draw is scheduled for August 9, 2026, with official results pending. Participants are advised to wait for the announcement from the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Ticket holders should keep their tickets safe and secure.

The KeralaLottery Samrudhi SM-67 draw is being keenly awaited by lottery enthusiasts on Sunday, August 9. The official winning numbers are yet to be announced, and participants should wait for the results to be officially released before checking their tickets.

The Samrudhi lottery is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, which operates a range of weekly and bumper lottery schemes. The draw results are published after the scheduled draw, allowing ticket holders to check their numbers against the officially declared winning numbers.

For those holding a Samrudhi SM-67 ticket, it is important to keep the original ticket safely until the results are announced and verified. Participants should also check the ticket number, series and prize category carefully once the official result is available.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Samrudhi SM-67 Details

The Samrudhi SM-67 draw is scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2026. The winning numbers are not available yet at the time of this update.

Once the results are announced, the winning numbers can be checked against the official result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Prize-winning tickets must subsequently be verified according to the department's rules and procedures.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (08/08/2026): Karunya KR-764 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Samrudhi SM-67 Result: What to Check

Lottery participants should carefully verify:

• Ticket series and number

• First-prize winning number

• Second- and third-prize numbers

• Other applicable prize categories

• Consolation prizes, wherever applicable

Do not rely solely on social media posts or unofficial websites for confirmation. Participants should cross-check any winning number with the official result before taking further action.

Ticket holders are advised to keep their tickets ready and wait for the confirmed result. Winning numbers should be treated as final only after they are officially published and verified.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-764 Lottery Result Today (August 8): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details