Finally, some good news from Kollam's Pathanapuram. The leopard that had been scaring residents in the Alimukku area for months has been caught in a cage set up by the Forest Department.

KOLLAM: The leopard that was giving sleepless nights to the people of Pathanapuram's Alimukku area for months has finally been trapped. The big cat was caught in a cage set up by the Forest Department.

The cage was placed near the house of a resident named Shanta, at Valuthundil in Alimukku, which falls under the Piravanthoor panchayat. This was done after the leopard attacked and killed her goat a few days ago.

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Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was indeed a leopard attack. They first installed cameras to monitor the animal's movements before setting up the cage. The leopard finally walked into the trap at around 2 AM.

The Forest Department has now started the process to safely move the captured leopard to another location.

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