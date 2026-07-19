Watch: Crocodile Walks Into Kota Hostel Kitchen, Triggers Panic Among Students, Staff
A four-foot crocodile entered the mess of a boys' hostel in Kota's Borkheda area, sending students and staff into panic. The reptile's entry was captured on CCTV. Forest officials safely rescued it. Authorities believe it strayed in from a drain.
Reptile's surprise visit shocks students
Students at a boys' hostel in Kota, Rajasthan had an unexpected visitor on Friday afternoon when a crocodile entered the hostel's basement mess, creating panic among residents and staff.
कोटा के बॉयज हॉस्टल के मेस में घुसा मगरमच्छ, जान बचाकर भागे छात्र और कर्मचारी...
कोटा: राजस्थान के कोटा में शुक्रवार को बॉयज हॉस्टल की मेस में मगरमच्छ घुस आया. मेस में खाना बना रहे कुक ने जैसे ही मगरमच्छ को देखा, वह अपनी जान बचाकर वहां से भागा pic.twitter.com/iT1N4Rg1cH
— Anuj chaudhary (@anujchnewspost) July 18, 2026
The incident took place around 1 pm at a hostel near Coral Park in the Borkheda area, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to hostel staff, the reptile, estimated to be around four feet long, quietly entered the kitchen area while lunch was being prepared.
The cook noticed the crocodile inside the mess and immediately ran out for safety. Other staff members also rushed outside after spotting the animal, while students living in the hostel gathered after hearing about the incident.
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CCTV records the entire incident
The crocodile's entry was captured on the hostel's CCTV cameras. The footage shows the reptile slowly walking down the stairs before entering the basement mess.
As news spread across the hostel, several students reached the spot to see the unusual sight. Some reportedly tried to catch the crocodile on their own. However, the frightened reptile began moving around the kitchen, increasing the confusion and forcing everyone to stay at a safe distance.
The situation remained tense until trained rescuers arrived.
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Forest department rescues crocodile
The hostel administration quickly informed the forest department after the crocodile was spotted.
Forest officials reached the hostel and carried out a rescue operation. After careful efforts, the team safely captured the reptile without causing any harm to people or the animal.
Forest worker Virendra Singh said the crocodile was later released into the Chambal River after the rescue was completed.
Officials believe the crocodile may have entered the hostel from a large drain that passes close to the building.
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Viral video sparks funny reactions online
The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, with many users sharing humorous comments.
Some joked that the crocodile had come to check the lunch menu or inspect the kitchen. Others said it must have followed the smell of food. A few users compared the incident to a surprise audit, while many simply expressed relief that nobody was injured.
New kitchen crockery!
— TheJokeSniper (@TheJokeSniper) July 19, 2026
Wo pichhle janm hostel mein khana k mara tha.. ab badla lene aaya h
— Desi Batman (@iDesiBatman) July 19, 2026
Crocodile p like “ aaj mjhe chilli chicken with paratha khana h”
— Sakshi (@Sakshizlyf) July 19, 2026
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Some social media users questioned whether the animal was actually a crocodile, with a few claiming it looked like a monitor lizard. However, forest officials confirmed that it was a crocodile and safely relocated it after the rescue.
The incident ended without any injuries, leaving students and hostel staff relieved after an afternoon they are unlikely to forget.
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