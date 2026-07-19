Students at a boys' hostel in Kota, Rajasthan had an unexpected visitor on Friday afternoon when a crocodile entered the hostel's basement mess, creating panic among residents and staff.

The incident took place around 1 pm at a hostel near Coral Park in the Borkheda area, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to hostel staff, the reptile, estimated to be around four feet long, quietly entered the kitchen area while lunch was being prepared.

The cook noticed the crocodile inside the mess and immediately ran out for safety. Other staff members also rushed outside after spotting the animal, while students living in the hostel gathered after hearing about the incident.

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