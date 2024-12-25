Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

The cybercrime mastermind, Lincoln Biswas from Kolkata, who had been involved in several high-profile cyber scams, was arrested by Kochi City Cyber Police. He had scammed a woman in Kochi of Rs 4 crore by threatening her with a fake digital arrest.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

The mastermind behind cyber frauds was arrested by the Kochi police in Kolkata. The head of the cyber fraud syndicate, Kolkata resident Lincoln Bishwas, was taken into custody by the Kochi city cyber police. He was arrested in connection with a case in which he defrauded a woman from Kakkanad, Kochi, of Rs 4 crore by threatening her with a digital arrest.

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

A person opened an account in the name of a complainant at an ICICI Bank branch in Delhi and misled a housewife by claiming that illegal financial transactions, along with drug trafficking and human trafficking, were happening through the account. He convinced her by saying that the money in the account needed to be checked for its legality, and assured her that if it was found to be legitimate, the money would be returned.

He threatened to register a case in the complainant's name unless she transferred the entire amount from the account to an account he provided through an online transaction. The main accused was identified based on information obtained from those previously arrested in this case, who were from the Kondotty area.

With the assistance of Kolkata Police, the Kochi City Cyber Police apprehended the accused in Krishnanagar, near the Bangladesh border. He is the mastermind behind various cyber scams happening across the country. Investigations revealed that he had direct connections with scam syndicates in Cambodia and had swindled crores of rupees.

A team led by Police Inspector P.R. Santosh, ASI V. Shyam Kumar, and officers R. Arun, Ajith Raj, Nikhil George, Sharafudheen, and Alfred Andrews, under the guidance of ACP Murali, traveled to Kolkata and successfully apprehended the accused.

BIZARRE! Bihar male teacher gets maternity leave, enjoys week-long holidays due to 'technical error'

Eight-month delay in chargesheet approval for YC workers' in-flight protest against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

'Christmas miracle': Kochi hospital performs historic heart surgery on 935-gram newborn; READ

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-122 December 25 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

Christmas 2024: Ranbir, Alia Bhatt join Kapoor family lunch [PHOTOS]

SHOCKING! Man attempts self-immolation near Parliament building in Delhi, admitted to hospital (WATCH)

Moto G85 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 best gaming mobile phones of 2024 under Rs 20,000

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

