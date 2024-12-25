Kerala cops nab cybercrime mastermind from Kolkata after scamming Kochi woman of Rs 4 crore

The cybercrime mastermind, Lincoln Biswas from Kolkata, who had been involved in several high-profile cyber scams, was arrested by Kochi City Cyber Police. He had scammed a woman in Kochi of Rs 4 crore by threatening her with a fake digital arrest.

The mastermind behind cyber frauds was arrested by the Kochi police in Kolkata. The head of the cyber fraud syndicate, Kolkata resident Lincoln Bishwas, was taken into custody by the Kochi city cyber police. He was arrested in connection with a case in which he defrauded a woman from Kakkanad, Kochi, of Rs 4 crore by threatening her with a digital arrest.

A person opened an account in the name of a complainant at an ICICI Bank branch in Delhi and misled a housewife by claiming that illegal financial transactions, along with drug trafficking and human trafficking, were happening through the account. He convinced her by saying that the money in the account needed to be checked for its legality, and assured her that if it was found to be legitimate, the money would be returned.

He threatened to register a case in the complainant's name unless she transferred the entire amount from the account to an account he provided through an online transaction. The main accused was identified based on information obtained from those previously arrested in this case, who were from the Kondotty area.

With the assistance of Kolkata Police, the Kochi City Cyber Police apprehended the accused in Krishnanagar, near the Bangladesh border. He is the mastermind behind various cyber scams happening across the country. Investigations revealed that he had direct connections with scam syndicates in Cambodia and had swindled crores of rupees.

A team led by Police Inspector P.R. Santosh, ASI V. Shyam Kumar, and officers R. Arun, Ajith Raj, Nikhil George, Sharafudheen, and Alfred Andrews, under the guidance of ACP Murali, traveled to Kolkata and successfully apprehended the accused.

