Kerala: 60-year-old man hacked to death in Varkala on Christmas eve for reporting drug use near church

Thiruvananthapuram: A 60-year-old man, Shajahan, was tragically hacked to death on Christmas night in Thazhevettoor in Varkala here. The incident occurred near the Thazhevettoor church, where Shajahan, a resident of Charuvila Veedu, was allegedly attacked in retaliation for reporting a group of youths involved in drug use.

Earlier that day, Shajahan had informed the police about a three-member group engaging in drug use near the church. The attack, which left him with severe head injuries, occurred later that night. Shajahan was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested Shakir, a local resident of Thazhevettoor, in connection with the murder. He is suspected to be the primary attacker. The search for the other suspects involved in the crime is ongoing.

