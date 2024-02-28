Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Congress announces Rs 15 lakh relief funds for man who died by elephant attack at Wayanad

    The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) offers Rs 15 lakhs in ex-gratia payment to Ajeesh's family after his tragic death in a wild elephant attack. Amid political disputes over aid, KPCC President K Sudhakaran steps forward to support the grieving family, aiming to ease their financial burden during this difficult time.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has stepped forward to offer financial support to the family of Ajeesh, who tragically lost his life in a wild elephant attack in Wayanad. The announcement comes after a tumultuous turn of events surrounding the relief funds initially promised by the Karnataka government.

    Ajeesh's untimely demise occurred when he was fatally trampled by a rogue wild tusker named Belur Makhana, near the Kerala-Karnataka border. The incident sparked a wave of empathy, prompting Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader, to extend assistance to Ajeesh's grieving family.

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    However, amidst political wrangling, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in opposition in Karnataka, raised objections to the aid proposed by Gandhi. Their opposition triggered a contentious debate, leaving Ajeesh's family caught in the middle of a political crossfire.

    Undeterred by the controversy, KPCC President K Sudhakaran took a decisive step, announcing a generous ex-gratia payment of Rs 15 lakhs for Ajeesh's family. This gesture of solidarity aims to alleviate the financial burden on the bereaved family and provide them with much-needed support during their time of mourning.

