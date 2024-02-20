Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

The Karnataka government's decision to grant Rs 15 lakh to a Kerala elephant attack victim's family sparks controversy. Critics accuse political motives, citing opposition leaders' involvement. Concerns arise over fund allocation amid domestic issues, questioning the precedent and political influence on public welfare decisions.

The recent announcement by the Karnataka government to provide financial aid to the family of a victim of an elephant attack in Kerala has stirred up a storm of controversy and criticism. The move, which saw a sum of Rs 15 lakh being granted to the bereaved family, has raised eyebrows and prompted questions regarding the underlying motivations.

The incident, which occurred in Wayanad, Kerala, claimed the life of a farmer, reigniting concerns about human-elephant conflict in the region. Following the tragic event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Wayanad to offer his condolences to the grieving family members, drawing attention to the plight of those affected by such incidents.



The government's decision to provide compensation to the victim's family has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, particularly from members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many have taken to social media platforms to express their displeasure, accusing the government of prioritizing political interests over the welfare of its citizens.

State Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre's correspondence with Rahul Gandhi regarding the relief announcement has further fueled speculation regarding the motivations behind the compensation. Khandre's letter, which cited Gandhi's alleged suggestion as the catalyst for the decision, has raised questions about the influence of political agendas in matters of public welfare.

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal voiced discontent over the compensation granted to the victim's family, citing concerns over the allocation of state funds. Patil's remarks underscored broader sentiments of frustration and dissatisfaction among the populace, who feel neglected amidst pressing issues such as farmer suicides and infrastructural development.



Critics have condemned the government's allocation of resources, arguing that funds should be directed towards addressing urgent domestic concerns rather than extending aid to other states.

Moreover, questions have been raised regarding the precedent set by the Karnataka government's decision to compensate a victim of an incident that occurred outside the state's jurisdiction. The move has ignited speculation about potential ulterior motives and the role of political considerations in shaping policy decisions.