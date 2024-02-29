Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Chicken prices soar over drop in production amid summer heat

    Amid the rise in temperature in Kerala, chicken prices also have soared due to a dip in production. The cost of chicken per kg is now Rs 240.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Poultry prices have increased sharply in the state by more than 50 rupees per kg in a month. The reason for the sudden rise in prices is the decrease in production due to increased heat. It is customary to add potatoes to the curry if there is less chicken. The cost of chicken has risen to the point where this kind of thought is necessary. The price of chicken, which was Rs 180 a kg a month ago, has now reached Rs 240.

    As the chicks die and lose weight in the heat, farmers have reduced production. Many farms have halved the number of chickens due to increased costs, including water. As the price increased, the sale of chicken in the shops fell sharply.

    The traders stated that the non-state lobby is taking advantage of the situation and creating an artificial shortage has also led to the rise in prices. It is also to be noted that the Ramzan season is nearing. If the production does not increase, the price of meat is likely to increase further.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has given a yellow alert in ten districts today. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts are likely to experience high temperatures of up to 38° Celsius. Strong winds of 45 to 55 km per hour and 65 km per hour on some occasions are likely over the Gulf of Mannar, adjoining the Kanyakumari region and the south Tamil Nadu coast today.
     

