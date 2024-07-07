Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: BJP backs Thrissur’s Left party Mayor who praised Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    The BJP in Kerala has supported Thrissur Corporation Mayor M. K. Varghese, who faced backlash for praising Union Minister Suresh Gopi. BJP General Secretary M. T. Ramesh defended Varghese, emphasizing that the party supports anyone working for development, irrespective of political affiliations.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Thrissur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala expressed support for Thrissur Corporation Mayor M. K. Varghese, who faced criticism for praising Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The party affirmed that it would support anyone working towards development, regardless of their political affiliations. The BJP acknowledged that Gopi, as Union Minister, has contributed to the development of Thrissur and questioned why the Mayor was being criticized for acknowledging this fact.

    "Suresh Gopi, as a Union Minister, is indeed working for the development of Thrissur. Why are other political parties upset about him stating this fact?" BJP General Secretary M. T. Ramesh told reporters.

    He added that the BJP would support anyone who works for development, regardless of their political affiliation.

    Ramesh's comments came at a time when a political firestorm was brewing, sparked by Thrissur Corporation Mayor Varghese's controversial praise for Suresh Gopi, which had drawn intense backlash from opposing factions, leading to a heated political debate.

    Varghese had remarked that the actor-turned-politician has a vision for the development of the Thrissur constituency and Kerala. The Mayor also stated that it was his responsibility as a people's representative to support an MP or Minister, regardless of their politics, for the sake of development.

    A Congress rebel, Varghese became the Mayor of Thrissur with the backing of the CPM-led LDF. Previously, Varghese faced criticism from Left workers for allegedly supporting Gopi during the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.
     

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
