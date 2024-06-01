Kerala: 8-year-old boy dies due to rabies after dog attack in Alappuzha; Family alleges medical negligence

The family of an 8-year-old boy, Devanarayan, who died from rabies in Haripad, Alappuzha district, has accused the doctors at the taluk hospital for refusing to administer a rabies injection.

Alappuzha: The family of an 8-year-old boy who died from rabies in Haripad, Alappuzha district, has accused the doctors at the taluk hospital of medical malpractice. They claimed that despite informing the doctors that Devanarayan had been attacked by a stray dog, the doctors refused to administer a rabies injection. Devanarayan, who was bitten by the dog on May 21, died on Friday (May 31).

The incident occurred while Devanarayan was playing in front of his house. He saw a stray dog attacking his friend and mother as they were walking along the road. Devanarayan threw a ball at the dog, causing it to jump towards him and knock him down. While running away, Devanarayan fell into a nearby stream and got injured. He was immediately taken to Haripad Taluk Hospital. However, since there were no visible signs of a dog bite, he was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for the injuries caused by the fall.

Four days ago, Devanarayan began experiencing shortness of breath and physical discomfort. He was initially admitted to a private hospital in Thattarambalam and then transferred to Vandanam Medical College, where he was diagnosed with rabies. His condition worsened, and he died around 11:45 yesterday morning.

Haripad Taluk Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sunil has denied the allegations of medical malpractice. Dr. Sunil stated that the relatives did not inform the medical staff about the dog attack, and this is evident in the medical records.

