    Kerala: 72-year-old hacked to death during robbery attempt in Kothamangalam

    An elderly woman identified as Saramma (72) was hacked to death during a robbery attempt in her house in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam. The police have intensified the investigation.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    Ernakulam: An elderly woman was hacked to death in her residence on Monday (Mar 25). The deceased Saramma (72) was allegedly murdered during a robbery attempt.  The Kothamangalam police have intensified the investigation and suspect that there are multiple accused in the case. Three migrant workers who live nearby are under police surveillance. The police believe that it was a premeditated murder for theft. 

    The police also suspect that the gang was behind the murder after realizing that no one would be home at noon. 

    The incident happened around between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm when Saramma was alone in the home. Her daughter-in-law, who returned after work at 3:30 pm, found Saramma dead inside the house.

    Saramma suffered a heavy blow on her head that led to her death. Turmeric powder had been sprinkled around her body and the house in an attempt to erase evidence. Additionally, her gold jewelry, which she had been wearing, was reported missing. Some people saw Saramma around the house till 1 pm.

    The police concluded that theft was the reason for the murder. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
