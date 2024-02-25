Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 15-year-old girl who went missing from Pathanamthitta found; probe begins

    A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing reached Thiruvalla police station today. The police received the CCTV visuals yesterday and it is reported that the girl was taken away by two men wearing white and black spotted shirts.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The nine-class student who went missing has been found in Thiruvalla. The girl arrived at the Thiruvalla police station around 4:30 am today. The police apprehended a young man, identified as Akhil (22) from Thrissur, who was accompanying her. Another youth is still being sought in connection with the incident.

    The girl was reported missing from Thiruvalla on Thursday (Feb 22). The family alleged that the girl who had gone to school did not return. The police have intensified the investigation by releasing pictures of the girls and the accused. 

    The police identified the girl's name as Parvathy. The police received the CCTV visuals yesterday and it is reported that the girl was taken away by two men wearing white and black spotted shirts. The girl also changed her uniform at the bus stand and went with them.

    The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) in Thiruvalla has urged the public to come forward with any information about individuals seen in the provided picture. The plea comes after a girl went missing since last Thursday evening after leaving for school. Upon failing to return home, her family and relatives alerted the police. 

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 7:41 AM IST
