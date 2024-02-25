Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Millions of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala today

    The capital is ready to celebrate Attukal Pongala today. The pongala ceremony will start with the lighting of 'pandara adupp' the main hearth at Attukal temple at 10:30 am.  The Railways and KSRTC will run special services in connection with pongala celebrations today.

    Kerala: Millions of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 6:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The capital is ready to celebrate Attukal Pongala today. Amid the sweltering summer heat, the Attukal temple premises are bustling with the festivities of Pongal. There is an unceasing flow of devotees to the temple, irrespective of the time, season, and weather. The pongala ceremony will start with the lighting of 'pandara adupp' the main hearth at Attukal temple at 10:30 am. Security arrangements and facilities are prepared throughout the city.

    The parking of vehicles is prohibited near the temple premises. The Railways and KSRTC will run special services in connection with pongala celebrations. The health minister, Veena George, said that the health department has prepared extensive health services today. Four heat clinics have been started to provide adequate care and treatment to those suffering from high heat. Heat clinics have been started at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Fort Taluk Hospital, Iranimuttom Social Health Center, and Urban Primary Health Centre Chalai. The arrangements of coolers, fans, wool, ice packs, IV fluid, ORS, and creams are set up in these clinics to treat those affected by problems like sunburn. The minister also requested that those suffering from any physical problems due to high heat should seek the services of these clinics. 

    To manage healthcare needs effectively, 16 urban health centers will operate as field hospitals, providing primary care within city limits. Additionally, 6 government hospitals and 10 private hospitals in the vicinity will serve as contingency centers for non-acute cases. Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will serve as the central hub for handling any emergencies.

    To enhance emergency response, various ambulances have been deployed, including 12 Kaniv 108 ambulances, a bike first responder, an ICU ambulance, and 10 ambulances from other departments, along with 7 from private hospitals. Furthermore, a control room by the Food Safety Department and 5 special squads are ensuring food safety measures.
     

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2024, 6:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre for hostile approach towards Dalits anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre for hostile approach towards Dalits

    Kerala: Embarrassment for Congress as top leader abuses during press meet (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Embarrassment for Congress as top leader abuses during press meet (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat anr

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor ATG

    Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 best films of the actor

    Numerology Prediction for February 25 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 25, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of drug trafficking network

    NCB on the lookout for a Tamil film producer, who is mastermind of over Rs 2000 crore drug trafficking network

    National Museums Scotland scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'Dragon' fossil

    Unveiled: Complete fossil of a 240-million-year-old 'Dragon'

    Columbia is sending a robot to recover bounty worth billions from 'holy grail' of shipwrecks

    Columbia is sending a robot to recover bounty worth billions from 'holy grail' of shipwrecks

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon