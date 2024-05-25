Heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds 'yellow' alert for 7 districts

The IMD sounded a yellow alert in seven districts of Kerala on Saturday (May 25) and the state is likely to witness isolated rainfall. Meanwhile, a brewing cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, to be named Cyclone Remal, is expected to hit the Sagar Islands in West Bengal and the adjoining Khepupara region in Bangladesh during the early hours of May 26

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rainfall is expected to continue in Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Saturday (May 25).

Due to the weakening of the cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, only light to moderate rainfall is expected throughout Kerala. The IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) on May 24 and heavy rainfall from May 25 to 27 in isolated areas. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h are also anticipated from May 24 to 26 in parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses have fully collapsed, and 218 others have sustained partial damage due to the incessant rains. Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district recorded 22.62 cm of rainfall, while Cherthala in Alappuzha, Kumarakom in Kottayam, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode each received over 20 cm.

The heavy rains have led to flooding in parts of Kochi and Aluva, with reports of uprooted trees, road damage, and minor landslides in various areas. Currently, 223 individuals are taking shelter in eight relief camps set up across the state, including in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

A brewing cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, to be named Cyclone Remal, is expected to hit the Sagar Islands in West Bengal and the adjoining Khepupara region in Bangladesh during the early hours of May 26, according to the IMD. This marks the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal for this pre-monsoon season.



Latest Videos