Fever cases surge in Kerala; 11 deaths reported on Friday; Check details

Thiruvananthapuram: A surge in fever cases and fatalities has sparked widespread concern and apprehension among the public. On Friday, the state reported 11 fatalities attributed to fever, bringing the overall toll to a concerning level. According to health officials, a total of 12,204 individuals have been affected by fever, with 438 cases exhibiting symptoms consistent with dengue fever.

Kerala experienced an alarming day on Friday, with 11 fatalities attributed to fever. Further investigation revealed that four of these cases were confirmed to be rat fever. Additionally, a total of 173 dengue fever cases, four cholera cases, and 44 H1N1 cases were diagnosed among those seeking treatment for fever. Overall, a staggering 12,204 individuals have sought medical attention for fever-related symptoms.

Health Minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting to address the escalating health crisis. She urged caretakers of children's and elderly homes statewide to exercise heightened vigilance. The meeting specifically discussed a cholera outbreak at a private care home in Neyyatinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, and ongoing efforts to contain its spread. The minister assured that water and food samples from various sources are being tested to identify potential sources of contamination, and preventive measures are underway to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

On Friday, a fatal case of jaundice was reported in Malappuram, claiming the life of Ajeesh, a teacher at Manavendra Higher Secondary School in Nilambur. According to the health department, Ajeesh, a resident of Kollam, was hospitalized 10 days prior with symptoms of jaundice, ultimately succumbing to the illness.



