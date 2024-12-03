Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

The public viewing of the five medical students who tragically died in the Alappuzha-Kalarcode accident is being held at TD Medical College in Vandanam after the completion of post-mortem procedures. The victims, all first-year MBBS students, were mourned by their peers, friends, and teachers.

Alappuzha: The public viewing of the five medical students who died in the Alappuzha Kalarcode accident began at TD Medical College in Vandanam. After the post-mortem procedures, the bodies were brought to the college for public viewing on Tuesday (Dec 03). They arrived together as a group of five, having found their dreams on the campus, only to be met with tearful farewells from their peers, friends, and teachers.

Kerala SHOCKER: 5 MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha; 2 critical

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Shaji (19) from Kottayam, Shreedeep Vatsan (19) from Palakkad, B. Devanandan (19) from Malappuram, Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Kannur, and Mohammed Ibrahim (19) from Lakshadweep.

Devanandan’s parents have arrived at the Medical College where the public viewing is taking place. Devanandan was their only child. After the public viewing, the bodies of the four will be sent to their respective hometowns. The burial of the Lakshadweep student will take place at the Ernakulam Town Juma Masjid at 3 PM.

The first-year MBBS students from Medical College, who were on their way to watch a movie in Alappuzha, met with the accident on Monday (Dec 02) night. The car they were traveling in lost control and collided head-on with a KSRTC Superfast bus. The car was severely damaged, and the students were extricated from it. There were 11 people in the car, and six others are currently undergoing treatment, with two in critical condition. Two female passengers aboard the bus are also receiving medical attention.

Minister P. Prasad has assured that the government will ensure the best possible treatment for those injured in the accident. He described the incident as extremely tragic and confirmed that a detailed investigation would take place. A medical board will be formed for the treatment of the injured, and the Kerala Health University has also clarified that the full cost of their medical treatment will be covered.

