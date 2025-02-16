Delhi gets a taste of Kerala as Cafe Kudumbashree opens near India Gate

Kerala’s Kudumbashree has expanded beyond the state by opening its first restaurant, Cafe Kudumbashree, near India Gate in Delhi.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Kerala’s own Kudumbashree is now making its mark outside the state. The first Kudumbashree restaurant in the national capital has started operations near India Gate in Delhi. Along with Malayalis, people from other linguistic backgrounds are also visiting the eatery to experience Kerala’s authentic flavors. 

The restaurant, named Cafe Kudumbashree, showcases the culinary expertise of Leela and Ranjini from the Salkara Kudumbashree Unit in Kasaragod.
Visitors to Café Kudumbashree in Delhi have shared positive feedback, praising the hygiene and quality of the food. Many customers express confidence in the cleanliness of the preparation process and appreciate the warm hospitality. 

They highlight that the serving style is welcoming, making them feel at home. Several first-time visitors have even mentioned trying pazham pori (banana fritters) for the first time and loving it. The team behind the initiative hopes that Café Kudumbashree will win the hearts of Delhiites.

The core attraction of Kudumbashree food service units has been their emphasis on home-style cooking. From the outset, Café Kudumbashree aimed to empower women by enhancing their skills in preparing and serving dishes that are both authentic and familiar to their cultural roots.
 

