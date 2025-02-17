Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gets brutally trolled after holy dip at Maha Kumbh: 'Scooter ko bhi duba dete'

Bhavish Aggarwal's holy dip at Mahakumbh drew trolling, linking his spiritual moment to Ola’s struggles. This follows his previous controversy over work-life balance views and a social media spat with comedian Kunal Kamra.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's holy dip at Maha Kumbh sparks trolling. Here's why
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 4:51 PM IST

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and shared videos and photos, describing the experience as a 'moment of deep spirituality, devotion, reflection, and connection to our civilisational roots.' His post, however, quickly became a target for online trolls.

While Aggarwal's attempt to share a meaningful moment was met with sarcastic comments, many mocked him. One user joked, "Your company is taking a new dip every week," while others linked his act to Ola’s struggles, suggesting "Nahi dhulega" (it won’t wash away).

One user joked that it would have been better if the Ola scooter had been submerged instead. And another user criticized Ola's services, urging Aggarwal to focus on improving them, as the 'Holy Ganga wouldn’t be able to wash away the sins.'

 

Also read: 'I'll pay you more than your flop comedy shows': Bhavish Aggarwal after Kunal Kamra flags quality of Ola EVs

Backlash over work-life balance views and past controversies

Aggarwal, known for dismissing traditional work-life balance concepts, found himself at the center of controversy once again. His spiritual post sparked further ridicule, with some even suggesting that if he had dipped his company's scooter, it might have been a more meaningful gesture. A user even sarcastically remarked, "So, you do work 20 hours a day."

Another user showed surprise and criticized Aggarwal for avoiding work by taking a dip, saying, "I thought you work 90 hours a week; what are you doing there at Prayagraj wasting time on spirituality?"

Social media spat with Kunal Kamra

A few days ago, Bhavish Aggarwal was embroiled in a social media exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra. The debate began after Aggarwal praised Amish Tripathi’s podcast, where Tripathi downplayed the historical evidence for Sati. Kamra responded sharply, highlighting the efforts of Raja Ram Mohan Roy to abolish Sati in 1829 and criticized Aggarwal's focus on spiritual matters over his company’s struggles.

Tripathi had intervened in the debate, clarifying his stance on Sati, advising Kamra to read the relevant legislation, and suggesting a more polite and calm approach to debate.

Also read: Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra: Now, Ola founder's IIT background takes centre stage; here's why

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at Vizag college fest in AP, victim critical dmn

Disturbing visuals emerge after senior students assault junior at college fest in AP, victim critical (WATCH)

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH) shk

Bihar women, on way to Maha Kumbh, tell railway official, 'Modi ji allowed to travel without tickets' (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel shk

Andhra Pradesh ragging horror: Class 8 student thrashed, assaulted by three senior girls at at school hostel

Recent Stories

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew! gcw

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon
KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

Video Icon
Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Video Icon