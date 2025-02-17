Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal gets brutally trolled after holy dip at Maha Kumbh: 'Scooter ko bhi duba dete'

Bhavish Aggarwal's holy dip at Mahakumbh drew trolling, linking his spiritual moment to Ola’s struggles. This follows his previous controversy over work-life balance views and a social media spat with comedian Kunal Kamra.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and shared videos and photos, describing the experience as a 'moment of deep spirituality, devotion, reflection, and connection to our civilisational roots.' His post, however, quickly became a target for online trolls.

While Aggarwal's attempt to share a meaningful moment was met with sarcastic comments, many mocked him. One user joked, "Your company is taking a new dip every week," while others linked his act to Ola’s struggles, suggesting "Nahi dhulega" (it won’t wash away).

One user joked that it would have been better if the Ola scooter had been submerged instead. And another user criticized Ola's services, urging Aggarwal to focus on improving them, as the 'Holy Ganga wouldn’t be able to wash away the sins.'

Backlash over work-life balance views and past controversies

Aggarwal, known for dismissing traditional work-life balance concepts, found himself at the center of controversy once again. His spiritual post sparked further ridicule, with some even suggesting that if he had dipped his company's scooter, it might have been a more meaningful gesture. A user even sarcastically remarked, "So, you do work 20 hours a day."

Another user showed surprise and criticized Aggarwal for avoiding work by taking a dip, saying, "I thought you work 90 hours a week; what are you doing there at Prayagraj wasting time on spirituality?"

Social media spat with Kunal Kamra

A few days ago, Bhavish Aggarwal was embroiled in a social media exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra. The debate began after Aggarwal praised Amish Tripathi’s podcast, where Tripathi downplayed the historical evidence for Sati. Kamra responded sharply, highlighting the efforts of Raja Ram Mohan Roy to abolish Sati in 1829 and criticized Aggarwal's focus on spiritual matters over his company’s struggles.

Tripathi had intervened in the debate, clarifying his stance on Sati, advising Kamra to read the relevant legislation, and suggesting a more polite and calm approach to debate.

