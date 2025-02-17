Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the Director General of Police’s directive that violators must pay fines, police officers continue to flout traffic rules. Even after the state police chief issued a final warning, traffic violations involving police vehicles remain unchecked. Since the installation of AI cameras, nearly 4,000 violation notices have been sent to the police headquarters. Officers caught riding without helmets or driving without seat belts have received notices but have yet to pay the fines. The continued disregard for the DGP’s order highlights a lack of accountability within the force.

Before the installation of AI cameras, it was the police and motor vehicle department officials who enforced traffic rules and issued fines. However, violations by uniformed officers were often overlooked by those responsible for monitoring them. Older camera systems rarely led to fines for such infractions. But with the introduction of AI cameras, the scenario has changed. These advanced cameras do not differentiate between police officers and the public. Notably, all police vehicles are registered under the DGP’s name.

As a result, violation notices have been flooding the police headquarters. From SHOs and SIs traveling in the front seat without seat belts to officers running red lights and riding bikes without helmets, police personnel have been repeatedly caught breaking traffic laws. With the increasing number of fines, the DGP issued a strict directive for all officers to follow traffic regulations. However, despite the order, violations have not decreased. Until January 1 of this year, the Motor Vehicles Department has issued 3,988 notices to the police for traffic violations.

With law enforcers themselves frequently breaking the law, the DGP directed each district police chief to ensure that fines were collected from the officers responsible for the violations. The notices sent to police headquarters were then distributed to the respective districts.

However, there seems to be little interest among officers in paying the fines. When asked how many had actually paid, the police headquarters provided a vague response, stating that no consolidated data had been compiled.

It has been two months since the DGP issued a letter urging a swift response regarding the payment of fines. However, most police chiefs have yet to provide a reply. Officers claim that all official travel expenses are covered and that they will not pay from their own pockets, pointing to the reluctance of station staff to enforce the fines. As a result, district police chiefs are in a state of confusion. The question remains: who will ultimately pay the accumulated fines? There is still no clarity on this matter.

