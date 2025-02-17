Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Despite a strict directive from the Kerala DGP to enforce traffic fines, police officers continue to violate traffic laws without paying penalties.

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the Director General of Police’s directive that violators must pay fines, police officers continue to flout traffic rules. Even after the state police chief issued a final warning, traffic violations involving police vehicles remain unchecked. Since the installation of AI cameras, nearly 4,000 violation notices have been sent to the police headquarters. Officers caught riding without helmets or driving without seat belts have received notices but have yet to pay the fines. The continued disregard for the DGP’s order highlights a lack of accountability within the force.

Before the installation of AI cameras, it was the police and motor vehicle department officials who enforced traffic rules and issued fines. However, violations by uniformed officers were often overlooked by those responsible for monitoring them. Older camera systems rarely led to fines for such infractions. But with the introduction of AI cameras, the scenario has changed. These advanced cameras do not differentiate between police officers and the public. Notably, all police vehicles are registered under the DGP’s name.

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support

As a result, violation notices have been flooding the police headquarters. From SHOs and SIs traveling in the front seat without seat belts to officers running red lights and riding bikes without helmets, police personnel have been repeatedly caught breaking traffic laws. With the increasing number of fines, the DGP issued a strict directive for all officers to follow traffic regulations. However, despite the order, violations have not decreased. Until January 1 of this year, the Motor Vehicles Department has issued 3,988 notices to the police for traffic violations.

With law enforcers themselves frequently breaking the law, the DGP directed each district police chief to ensure that fines were collected from the officers responsible for the violations. The notices sent to police headquarters were then distributed to the respective districts.

However, there seems to be little interest among officers in paying the fines. When asked how many had actually paid, the police headquarters provided a vague response, stating that no consolidated data had been compiled.

It has been two months since the DGP issued a letter urging a swift response regarding the payment of fines. However, most police chiefs have yet to provide a reply. Officers claim that all official travel expenses are covered and that they will not pay from their own pockets, pointing to the reluctance of station staff to enforce the fines. As a result, district police chiefs are in a state of confusion. The question remains: who will ultimately pay the accumulated fines? There is still no clarity on this matter.

Maharashtra BCom student paraglides to avoid traffic, reach exam hall on time: '15 km in 5 minutes' (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support anr

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support

Delhi gets a taste of Kerala as Cafe Kudumbashree opens near India Gate anr

Delhi gets a taste of Kerala as Cafe Kudumbashree opens near India Gate

Liquor rush: Tamil Nadu residents flock to Kerala for alcohol amid sales slump anr

Liquor Rush: Tamil Nadu residents flock to Kerala for alcohol amid sales slump

Kerala: Five students face expulsion over ragging in Kottayam college as nursing council mulls strict action dmn

Kerala: Five students face expulsion over ragging in Kottayam college as nursing council mulls strict action

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre dmn

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre

Recent Stories

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film leads 2025 with Rs, 100 crore opening; CHECK NTI

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film leads 2025 with Rs. 100 crore opening; CHECK

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures gcw

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

West Bengal government's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout AJR

West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon