No disciplinary action against Shashi Tharoor but High Command discontent over his remarks on Kerala's growth

The Congress high command has decided against taking disciplinary action against MP Shashi Tharoor despite his praise for Modi and Kerala’s industries department. While the leadership is dissatisfied with his remarks, they fear action against him could backfire due to his growing public support.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress high command will not take action against MP Shashi Tharoor despite his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the state’s industries department. While expressing dissatisfaction over his remarks, the leadership has conveyed to Tharoor that the Kerala government's statistics are inaccurate. The high command believes that initiating disciplinary action against Tharoor, who has long maintained a distance from them, would only strengthen his position.

The party leadership acknowledges that Tharoor made a mistake. His statements—whether praising PM Modi in the name of diplomacy or citing statistics to justify his support for Kerala’s startup sector—have reportedly harmed the party both at the national and state levels. Leaders believe that as a Congress representative, Tharoor should not have written an article endorsing the claims made by the state's Industries Minister.

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support

The leadership has also pointed out to Tharoor the setbacks faced by Kerala’s traditional industries. Complaints from Kerala leaders were discussed by the high command, which then decided to make Tharoor aware of the actual situation. Following this, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal spoke with Tharoor to convey the party’s stance.

For now, the Congress high command has decided against taking any disciplinary action, including seeking an explanation from Shashi Tharoor. The leadership fears that any such move could backfire, especially as Tharoor continues to gain public support, both on social media and beyond.

However, Tharoor is reportedly displeased with the high command’s indifference toward him. Despite being a member of the working committee, he feels sidelined in organizational matters. Since Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition, Tharoor has not received the same level of recognition in Parliament as he did in the past.

In Kerala, too, state leaders appear uninterested in accommodating him. As internal rifts widen, the current scenario suggests that both national and state-level political opponents of Congress could continue to court Tharoor in the future.

