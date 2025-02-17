CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

The CRPF is playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of devotees at Mahakumbh 2025. From round-the-clock vigilance to efficient crowd management and disaster preparedness, the CRPF's dedication is evident. Their commitment extends to reuniting missing persons with their families, embodying the spirit of 'Nation First.'

Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Amidst the grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands fully prepared to ensure devotees' security, exemplifying unwavering dedication and patriotism.

The CRPF jawans ensure round-the-clock security at ghats, fairgrounds, and key routes, leveraging modern technology and vigilance for seamless emergency preparedness. 

In addition to their security duties, CRPF jawans are playing a vital role in crowd control and providing guidance to the thousands of devotees attending the event. 

Their polite behavior and quick response make the experience comfortable and reassuring for all. The CRPF’s disaster management team is on high alert, prepared to address any unforeseen circumstances with efficiency.

Furthermore, the CRPF is making significant contributions to reuniting missing children and elderly individuals with their families, reinforcing their commitment to safety and support during the event.

A CRPF officer emphasized that every jawan is performing their duty with the spirit of "Nation First" during the Mahakumbh. This spirit not only enhances the event's spiritual significance but also instils confidence among the devotees in the security arrangements. 

The unwavering dedication and service of the CRPF jawans at Mahakumbh 2025 serve as an inspiring example for the entire nation.

