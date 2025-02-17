Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended his article praising the LDF government's efforts to boost entrepreneurship, investment, and development in Kerala. 

Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala's growth sparks tensions within Congress, gains CPI(M) support anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 8:39 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A political storm erupted in Kerala on Saturday following Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent article in an English daily, where he praised the entrepreneurial growth in Kerala under the LDF government. While the CPI(M) welcomed his remarks, Congress raised questions about the validity of his claims. 

The controversy began when Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan questioned the basis of Tharoor's article. Later, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also sought clarification on the context behind the Thiruvananthapuram MP's statements.

Shashi Tharoor responded to V.D. Satheesan's questions by suggesting that the opposition leader should read the article for clarity. Tharoor emphasized that the article was based on "facts, documents, figures, and dates," along with the Global Startup Ecosystem report and Kerala's performance in the entrepreneurial sector.

As Congress raised doubts about the validity of Shashi Tharoor's article, the CPI(M) defended him, stating that the Thiruvananthapuram MP had merely presented facts. State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan, in separate media statements, emphasized that Tharoor's article was rooted in factual information regarding Kerala's industrial and entrepreneurial growth.

Some leaders suggested that Tharoor should personally resign from the Congress Working Committee if he wished to voice such opinions. On the other hand, CPI(M) leaders, including the Chief Minister, have intensified their attacks on the opposition, using Tharoor's praise to further provoke and escalate tensions within the UDF.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor defended his article, stating that he has always criticized the state government or the Centre when they were at fault. By the same principle, he argued, when they do something positive, it should be acknowledged.

Tharoor further explained that in the last 18 months, the Left government has focused on improving entrepreneurship, investment, and development in Kerala—areas he has long advocated for the state to prioritize.

"Kerala is at the top in ease of doing business. The ranking is not released by the CPI(M). We cannot turn a blind eye to that. We cannot bring politics into everything, especially where public interest is concerned.

"If we are serious about Kerala's future, we need to see things beyond our political leanings," the Congress MP said while speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also emphasized that all political parties should unite on the issue of enhancing entrepreneurship, investment, and development in the state.
 

