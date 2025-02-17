Kerala: Man sustains fractured skull after brutal assault outside Thrissur bar, footage emerges (WATCH)

A man was brutally attacked outside KR Bar in Perumilavu in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam . His head was smashed with a hockey stick and other objects following an altercation inside the bar. Footage of the incident has surfaced.

Kerala: Man sustains fractured skull after brutal assault outside Thrissur bar, footage emerges dmn
Feb 17, 2025

Thrissur: A shocking incident of violence occurred outside KR Bar in Perumpilavu, Kunnamkulam, on Sunday night. A young man, identified as Shekir, a resident of Perumpilavu with a prior criminal record, was brutally attacked by the bar's security guard and others around 10 PM.

The assault was sparked by an altercation inside the bar, which escalated into a violent confrontation. The security staff and others dragged Shekir outside, where they continued to attack him with a rod and a hockey stick.

Footage of the attack has surfaced, showing the victim being repeatedly struck with the hockey stick and rod, even as vehicles passed by. The brutal assault left Shekir with a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.

Shekir was initially taken to a private hospital in Perumpilavu and later transferred to Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital for further treatment. The police have stated that a case will be registered after recording the victim's statement. 

There has been repeated incidents of violent crimes in Thrissur and the latest incident calls for increased vigilance of the authorities.

