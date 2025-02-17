Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 Tamil actresses with incredible six-pack abs

This compilation features Tamil heroines who have broken the stereotype that only heroes can have six-pack abs.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:49 PM IST

Heroines with Six-Pack Abs

We have seen heroes in cinema with a strong physique. Many heroes aim to achieve six-pack abs through intense workouts. We have seen many heroes like Surya, Sarathkumar, Vishnu Vishal, Arya, and Vishal with six-pack abs. But heroines with six-pack abs are not widely discussed. In that respect, let's see about Tamil heroines with six-pack abs.

budget 2025
article_image2

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, who is known as the Lady Superstar in Kollywood, was chubby when she entered the cinema, and later lost weight and became slim for Ajith's Billa. Eventually, when she acted with Vishal in the film Sathyam, she sported six-pack abs and acted very glamorously, competing with him.

article_image3

Samantha

Actress Samantha is also a fitness freak. She makes it a habit to work out every day. Her fitness is one of the reasons why she recovered quickly from the rare disease myositis. She has also done a photoshoot with six-pack abs.

 

article_image4

Taapsee

Taapsee became famous through the film Aadukalam directed by Vetrimaran. After going to Bollywood, she started focusing on her fitness. As a result, she has transformed her physique to have six-pack abs. Taapsee has maintained this physique by following a strict diet.

article_image5

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was introduced as a heroine in Kollywood through the film Kanguva starring Surya. She is also a fitness enthusiast. Disha Patani, who keeps her body fit, not only achieved six-pack abs but has also maintained them for many years.

article_image6

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal became famous through the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 show. Sakshi, who keeps her body fit by exercising daily, also has six-pack abs. She has also done numerous photoshoots with them.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'India's Got Latent' show row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia summoned by Maharashtra cops to appear on Feb 24 shk

India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahabadia gets fresh summons by Maharashtra cops ​​to appear on Feb 24

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

Kim Sae Ron's death cause revealed in connection with her last social media post MEG

Kim Sae Ron's death cause revealed in connection with her last social media post

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan's reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS NTI

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS

Recent Stories

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features gcw

JioHotstar plans in India: Check pricing, ad-free streaming and new features

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH) ddr

Khan sir joins protest in Bihar, demands BPSC prelims re-examination (WATCH)

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

Sinner to Sharapova: Top tennis players who faced doping ban

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew! gcw

HDFC to TVS: 10 Indian brands and their full forms you never knew!

Video of lady RPF constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH) ddr

Video of lady constable managing crowd with child at Delhi station sparks debate (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon
KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

KIIT University Students Gheraoed Authorities, Say Girl Who Died Complained Against Ex-Boyfriend

Video Icon
Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Monday Motivation: 10 Bollywood SONGS to KICKSTART Your Week! From Zinda to Apna time

Video Icon