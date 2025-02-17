Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 Tamil actresses with incredible six-pack abs

This compilation features Tamil heroines who have broken the stereotype that only heroes can have six-pack abs.

Heroines with Six-Pack Abs

We have seen heroes in cinema with a strong physique. Many heroes aim to achieve six-pack abs through intense workouts. We have seen many heroes like Surya, Sarathkumar, Vishnu Vishal, Arya, and Vishal with six-pack abs. But heroines with six-pack abs are not widely discussed. In that respect, let's see about Tamil heroines with six-pack abs.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, who is known as the Lady Superstar in Kollywood, was chubby when she entered the cinema, and later lost weight and became slim for Ajith's Billa. Eventually, when she acted with Vishal in the film Sathyam, she sported six-pack abs and acted very glamorously, competing with him.

Samantha

Actress Samantha is also a fitness freak. She makes it a habit to work out every day. Her fitness is one of the reasons why she recovered quickly from the rare disease myositis. She has also done a photoshoot with six-pack abs.

Taapsee

Taapsee became famous through the film Aadukalam directed by Vetrimaran. After going to Bollywood, she started focusing on her fitness. As a result, she has transformed her physique to have six-pack abs. Taapsee has maintained this physique by following a strict diet.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was introduced as a heroine in Kollywood through the film Kanguva starring Surya. She is also a fitness enthusiast. Disha Patani, who keeps her body fit, not only achieved six-pack abs but has also maintained them for many years.

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal became famous through the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 show. Sakshi, who keeps her body fit by exercising daily, also has six-pack abs. She has also done numerous photoshoots with them.

