7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Career
Try these easy and simple tops to stand out among other candidates.
Research the company and the job role you’re applying for. Understand their values and the skills they need.
Practice answering common interview questions, such as "Tell me about yourself" or "Why do you want to work here?"
Choose professional attire that suits the company culture. For an online interview, find a quiet spot with clean background.
Stay calm and confident. Show your enthusiasm for the role and highlight your strengths without sounding arrogant.
Pay attention to the interviewer’s questions and respond thoughtfully. It’s okay to take a pause to think before answering.
Prepare a few questions to ask the interviewer about the company or the role.
After the interview, send a thank-you email. Express your gratitude for the opportunity.
