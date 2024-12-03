Kerala SHOCKER: 5 MBBS students killed in car-bus collision in Alappuzha; 2 critical

A tragic car accident near Alappuzha claimed the lives of five first-year MBBS students from Alappuzha Medical College. The high-speed collision with a KSRTC bus resulted in three students dying on the spot and two others succumbing en route to the hospital. Two additional students are hospitalized, one in critical condition.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 8:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, five first-year MBBS students from Alappuzha Government Medical College lost their lives when the car they were traveling in collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) passenger bus on Monday (Dec 02) night, police reported. The deceased have been identified as Ayush Shaji (19) from Kottayam, Shreedeep Vatsan (19) from Palakkad, B. Devanandan (19) from Malappuram, Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Kannur, and Mohammed Ibrahim (19) from Lakshadweep.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. when the Tavera car, reportedly traveling at high speed, lost control and collided with a KSRTC bus on its route from Guruvayur to Kayamkulam, as per eyewitness accounts.

The tragic accident is believed to have been caused by the driver’s blurred vision due to heavy rain. Preliminary findings by MVD officials and police suggest that the driver lost visibility while attempting to overtake, resulting in the collision. The car reportedly crashed into a KSRTC Superfast bus during the maneuver.

The post-mortem examinations of the five deceased students are scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Vandanam Medical College Hospital. The process is expected to start around 8:30 a.m. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be kept for public viewing at the medical college before being handed over to their families.

Witnesses described the impact as severe, with the car being torn apart, ejecting the medical students from the vehicle. Three of the students died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Two other medical students involved in the accident are currently receiving treatment at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, with one reportedly in critical condition. According to reports, the car was carrying 11 students at the time of the crash. 

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) indicated that the crash was likely caused by heavy rain, the vehicle's age, and overloading.

