'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss

Kevyn Major Howard, best known for playing Rafterman in Full Metal Jacket, passed away at 69. He died in a Las Vegas hospital due to respiratory issues, with tributes pouring in.

'Full Metal Jacket' star Kevyn Major Howard passes away at 69, Hollywood mourns his loss NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 17, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Kevyn Major Howard, the actor best known for playing Rafterman in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, passed away at the age of 69.

'Full Metal Jacket' is a 1987 war film directed and produced by Stanley Kubrick. It is based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Herr and Gustav Hasford. It stars Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio, Adam Baldwin, Dorian Harewood, and Arliss Howard.

Howard's family informed that he died at a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by loved ones on Friday, as reported by People.

Howard was in the hospital weeks before his death due to respiratory issues, as per the outlet.

His official cause of death, however, has yet to be determined, reported People.

Howard is survived by his wife Tiffanie and stepdaughter Kayla, as well as his sister Kim and brother Kelsey. Howard, who was born in Montreal, Canada, on January 27, 1956, appeared in several TV shows after moving to Los Angeles later in life to act.

He was seen alongside Clint Eastwood in the 1983 movie Sudden Impact and had worked as an extra in Scarface. Howard also appeared in 1999's Crusade and was, according to the outlet, a skilled headshot photographer.

Taking to X, Matthew Modine shared a photograph of himself with Howard and their Full Metal Jacket costars.

"Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces," Modine wrote. "He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick's FULL METAL JACKET," reported People.

"His portrayal gave him a unique entree into the world of the US Marine Corps," he continued. "This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation's bravest."

"Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you, Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis," Modine added, reported People. 

ALSO READ:  Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Sae Ron's death cause revealed in connection with her last social media post MEG

Kim Sae Ron's death cause revealed in connection with her last social media post

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan's reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS NTI

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns NTI

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Recent Stories

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

CRPF Jawans lead the way in crowd control and security at Mahakumbh 2025

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired iwh

7 helpful tips for mastering job interviews and getting hired

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40000 check features battery price colours and more gcw

Vivo V50 launched in India under Rs 40,000 | Check features, battery, price and more

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper AJR

TGSRTC slashes bus fares: Hyderabad to Bangalore tickets now cheaper

CBSE rejects 2025 exam paper leaks allegations, warns against misinformation ddr

CBSE rejects 2025 exam paper leaks allegations, warns against misinformation

Recent Videos

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

🏏Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz HIGHLIGHTS: Ashleigh Gardner's All-Round Performance | WPL 2025

Video Icon
Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Kolkata Derby Thriller! Mohammedan SC 1-3 East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights

Video Icon
BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leader Pradeep Bhandari Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Favoring China | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Gorilla Mode’ Workout Sets Fitness Goals!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag 'Missing' in Pakistan CONTROVERSY, Social Media Videos Go VIRAL

Video Icon