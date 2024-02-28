Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state

    The officials of the All Kerala Government Contractors Association announced in a press conference that a strike and protest movement will be organized in all the taluk centers of the state on March 4.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Kochi: All Kerala government contractors will hold a strike on March 4 demanding urgent measures to solve the crises faced by the construction sector. The officials of the All Kerala Government Contractors Association announced in a press conference that a strike and protest movement will be organized in all the taluk centers of the state on March 4.

    The construction sector is grappling with crises, and there appears to be a lack of intervention from government and bureaucratic levels to address these challenges. Despite petitions submitted by the Finance, Public Works, and Local Government Departments to the respective Ministers, there seems to be a delay or lack of action in resolving the issues faced by the sector.

    The association has put forth several demands to the government, including the revision of the public works manual, waiving the requirement of a capability certificate for the renewal of government contractors' licenses, and ensuring timely payment of completed bills. Additionally, they have requested that government contractors be exempted from purchasing a seal of 0.1 percent of the work amount again if the estimate is revised within the agreed amount after the agreement for construction works has been made. 

    The association is demanding the withdrawal of the threefold increase in license fee and security for the renewal of Public Works Department (PWD) licenses. They are also urging the government to update tendering practices to reflect current rates, specifically requesting the use of the Delhi Schedule of Rates 2022 for new works. Additionally, they are pressing for the inclusion of a price variation clause in agreements to mitigate price fluctuations post-tender and agreement finalization. Despite repeated submissions and discussions with ministers and chief engineers, these demands remain unresolved to date.

    State General Secretary Sunny Chennikara, Working President M.K. Shahjahan, Executive Secretary Joji Joseph, and Ernakulam District President P.V. Stephen said that if the government does not resolve the issues after the March 4 token strike, the government contractors in Kerala will be forced to strike by boycotting tenders and stopping work after the parliamentary elections.


     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
