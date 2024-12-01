Premier League round up: Arsenal outclass West Ham, Kluivert creates history, Palace secure draw and more

Saturday’s Premier League action delivered drama, goals, and significant results, with five games keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Saturday’s Premier League action was a spectacle of goals and drama, with Arsenal leading the charge in a thrilling 5-2 London derby victory over West Ham. Crystal Palace secured a crucial late 1-1 draw against Newcastle, while Chris Wood’s penalty lifted Nottingham Forest past Ipswich 1-0, equaling a club record. Bournemouth stunned Wolves 4-2, with Justin Kluivert making history by netting a hat-trick of penalties, while Brentford dismantled Leicester 4-1, highlighted by Kevin Schade’s brilliant hat-trick. Here's a look at a round up of Saturday's Premier League action:

Arsenal Outclass West Ham in Derby Thriller Arsenal triumphed 5-2 against West Ham in a captivating London derby. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with a header from Bukayo Saka's pinpoint corner in the 10th minute. Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard added to Arsenal's lead, the latter converting a penalty after Saka was fouled. Kai Havertz further punished West Ham's defense, while the hosts responded with goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a stunning free-kick by Emerson Palmieri. However, Saka sealed the result with a penalty of his own, restoring Arsenal's three-goal advantage before halftime. The Gunners’ dominant display brings them within six points of Liverpool, while West Ham sits 14th, precariously above the relegation zone.

Late Equalizer Earns Palace Vital Point Against Newcastle Crystal Palace rescued a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Selhurst Park thanks to a last-minute header from Daniel Muñoz. Newcastle took the lead through an unfortunate own goal by Marc Guéhi, who turned in Antony Gordon’s dangerous delivery. Palace’s persistence paid off in stoppage time when Muñoz headed home, lifting the Eagles out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Chris Wood equals Forest record as Ipswich defeated Chris Wood's penalty secured Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory over Ipswich. The game remained goalless until Ipswich’s Sammie Szmodics conceded a second-half penalty. Wood converted to equal Brian Roy as Forest’s joint-top Premier League goalscorer. Forest’s win moves them further from danger, while Ipswich remain in the relegation zone, level on points with Wolves.

Kluivert stars in Bournemouth's win over Wolves Bournemouth defeated Wolves 4-2 in an extraordinary match that saw Justin Kluivert score a historic hat-trick of penalties. The Dutchman converted three spot-kicks after fouls on Evanilson, as Wolves struggled defensively. Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice for Wolves, but Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez added to the tally with a brilliant strike to secure the win. The result leaves Wolves in the bottom three, level on points with Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

Brentford crush Leicester in comeback victory Brentford overturned an early deficit to hammer Leicester 4-1, spoiling new Foxes boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy's view from the stands. Jamie Vardy set up Facundo Buonanotte for Leicester’s opener, but Brentford’s relentless attack saw Kevin Schade score a stunning hat-trick. Yoane Wissa also found the net as the Bees climbed to seventh, while Leicester’s poor form continues, keeping them firmly in the relegation fight.

