Premier League round up: Arsenal outclass West Ham, Kluivert creates history, Palace secure draw and more

Saturday’s Premier League action delivered drama, goals, and significant results, with five games keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 7:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Saturday’s Premier League action was a spectacle of goals and drama, with Arsenal leading the charge in a thrilling 5-2 London derby victory over West Ham. Crystal Palace secured a crucial late 1-1 draw against Newcastle, while Chris Wood’s penalty lifted Nottingham Forest past Ipswich 1-0, equaling a club record. Bournemouth stunned Wolves 4-2, with Justin Kluivert making history by netting a hat-trick of penalties, while Brentford dismantled Leicester 4-1, highlighted by Kevin Schade’s brilliant hat-trick.

Here's a look at a round up of Saturday's Premier League action:

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Arsenal Outclass West Ham in Derby Thriller

Arsenal triumphed 5-2 against West Ham in a captivating London derby. Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with a header from Bukayo Saka's pinpoint corner in the 10th minute. Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard added to Arsenal's lead, the latter converting a penalty after Saka was fouled.

Kai Havertz further punished West Ham's defense, while the hosts responded with goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a stunning free-kick by Emerson Palmieri. However, Saka sealed the result with a penalty of his own, restoring Arsenal's three-goal advantage before halftime.

The Gunners’ dominant display brings them within six points of Liverpool, while West Ham sits 14th, precariously above the relegation zone.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Late Equalizer Earns Palace Vital Point Against Newcastle

Crystal Palace rescued a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Selhurst Park thanks to a last-minute header from Daniel Muñoz. Newcastle took the lead through an unfortunate own goal by Marc Guéhi, who turned in Antony Gordon’s dangerous delivery.

Palace’s persistence paid off in stoppage time when Muñoz headed home, lifting the Eagles out of the bottom three on goal difference.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Wood equals Forest record as Ipswich defeated

Chris Wood's penalty secured Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory over Ipswich. The game remained goalless until Ipswich’s Sammie Szmodics conceded a second-half penalty. Wood converted to equal Brian Roy as Forest’s joint-top Premier League goalscorer.

Forest’s win moves them further from danger, while Ipswich remain in the relegation zone, level on points with Wolves.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kluivert stars in Bournemouth's win over Wolves

Bournemouth defeated Wolves 4-2 in an extraordinary match that saw Justin Kluivert score a historic hat-trick of penalties. The Dutchman converted three spot-kicks after fouls on Evanilson, as Wolves struggled defensively.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice for Wolves, but Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez added to the tally with a brilliant strike to secure the win. The result leaves Wolves in the bottom three, level on points with Crystal Palace and Ipswich.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brentford crush Leicester in comeback victory 

Brentford overturned an early deficit to hammer Leicester 4-1, spoiling new Foxes boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy's view from the stands. Jamie Vardy set up Facundo Buonanotte for Leicester’s opener, but Brentford’s relentless attack saw Kevin Schade score a stunning hat-trick.

Yoane Wissa also found the net as the Bees climbed to seventh, while Leicester’s poor form continues, keeping them firmly in the relegation fight.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Premier League: Arsenal dominate London Derby with resounding 5-2 win over West Ham snt

Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal dominate London Derby with resounding 5-2 win over West Ham

PCB Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says will ensure a win-win for all (WATCH) snt

PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says cricket should win (WATCH)

football Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wishes his return for one last season dmn

Messi extends greetings on FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary, fans wish his return for one last season

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

Recent Stories

Kolkata Weather Alert: Cyclone Fengal to bring rain in South Bengal? Met office gives HUGE update ATG

Kolkata Weather Alert: Cyclone Fengal to bring rain in South Bengal? Met office gives HUGE update

Cyclone Fengal Update december 1 2024: Chennai airport reopens after landfall; 3 dead amid heavy rainfall anr

Cyclone Fengal Update: Chennai airport reopens after landfall; 3 dead amid heavy rainfall

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house anr

Kerala: Massive fire breaks out at scrap warehouse in Kochi; destroys shop and house

Donald Trump threatens 100% tariffs on BRICS nations over plans to replace US Dollar read post snt

Donald Trump threatens 100% tariffs on BRICS nations over plans to replace US Dollar; read post

football Premier League: Arsenal dominate London Derby with resounding 5-2 win over West Ham snt

Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal dominate London Derby with resounding 5-2 win over West Ham

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon