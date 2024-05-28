Cloudburst leaves Kerala's Kochi flooded, city comes to a standstill

Incessant rain has caused severe flooding in Kochi, leaving houses and roads submerged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Ernakulam. Experts from CUSAT suspect a cloudburst triggered the heavy rainfall in Kalamassery.

Several parts of Kochi came to a standstill as heavy downpours left houses and roads flooded from Tuesday (May 28) morning. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Ernakulam. Experts from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) attribute the heavy rainfall in the Kalamassery area to a possible cloudburst.

Associate Professor at CUSAT Dr. S Abhilash said, "The presence of cumulus clouds was detected in Kochi after 8.30 am. These clouds are up to 14 km. From 9.10 am to 10.10 am, the automatic weather station at CUSAT recorded nearly 100 mm of rain. Kochi has received rain in the true form of cloudburst for the first time in Kerala."

Due to severe waterlogging, the traffic was disrupted on almost all roads. Long traffic jams were witnessed on key highways, such as Edappally, Vyttila, Kaloor, Tripunithura, and Kadavanthra.

The whole Vazhakkala market flooded, forcing the traders to close for work. People in Tripunithura claimed that heavy waterlogging on roads was caused by clogged drains.

Noted writer Dr. M. Leelavathy's house at Thrikkakkara Pipeline was also submerged, causing damage to many books as water seeped into the shelves. With the water level rising, the elderly writer relocated to her son's house.

Those working in IT institutions could not reach Kochi's Infopark on time due to waterlogging. Houses in low-lying areas adjacent to the city were also flooded. A tree fell on top of a KSRTC bus in Fort Kochi, but no one was injured. As the water rose in Kalamassery, the fire force reached and rescued those who were stranded.

