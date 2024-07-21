Asianet News Exclusive: 'Life in a kennel'; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A migrant laborer, Shyam Sundar, was found living in a small, cramped room in Ernakulam, Kerala, with minimal amenities. The room, resembling a dog house, was rented out by a local homeowner for a meager sum. Following the Asianet News report, police and locals reached the scene, and municipal authorities were informed

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a migrant labourer, from West Bengal identified as Shyam Sundar was found living in a kennel (doghouse) in Piravom of Ernakulam. An investigation by Asianet News found that the labourer is paying a meager rent of Rs 500 per month to stay in the cramped room. The discovery raises questions about whether such incidents are happening in Kerala. 

    As per the tip-off of the locals, the Asianet News team visited a house in Piravom. The team found that a migrant laborer, Shyam Sundar, was living in the kennel near the old home of a local headman. The room was unlocked, and inside, they saw Shyam Sundar. The door made of an iron grill was open, revealing the small space where he was staying. He has been in Kerala for four years.

    When he reached Piravom, he had no money. Shyam Sunder said that finally, the owner of this house rented the old kennel for a rent of Rs 500. Shyam Sundar's hometown is six hours away from Kolkata. He hasn't seen his school days. The old house near the small room (kennel) is rented out to migrant laborers. He cannot pay the rent, which is why Shyam Sundar is living in a small room. He has made the small room his home.

    Shyam Sundar says that he has everything he needs, including a kitchen, bed, and seating, all within the small room. The room has a grill door and is covered with cardboard to protect against rain and cold. The landlord, who collects rent from the small room, lives nearby. Meanwhile, many migrant laborers in Piravam are struggling to find decent accommodation, despite paying rent ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 3000. Some people are paying rent and living in small rooms, however, according to the landlord, he was unaware that Shyam Sundar was living in the small room.

    Following a report by Asianet News, the police and local residents have arrived at the scene, and municipal authorities have been notified to investigate the situation. The community is outraged that the landlord would rent out a small, dilapidated room like a doghouse, and the police have summoned the landlord for questioning.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
