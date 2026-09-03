For nearly a year and a half, morphed obscene pictures of students and teachers at a Kochi college were doing the rounds on Instagram and Telegram. Students say they were trying to figure out who was behind this all along.

Kochi: Police have filed a case against a student in Kochi for allegedly morphing and circulating obscene pictures of his teachers and fellow students. The student, Sreehari, from Trikkakara's Bharath Matha College, has been taken into custody by the Trikkakara police. The incident led to protests on campus, with students claiming the college management tried to protect the accused despite being given evidence.

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According to the students, these morphed, obscene images of students and teachers have been circulating on Instagram and Telegram for about a year and a half. Many of them were trying to find out who was behind it. They finally traced a phone number that was used to spread the pictures. The number was part of the college's WhatsApp groups and belonged to Sreehari, a second-year BBA student. On Tuesday evening, a group of students confronted Sreehari and checked his phone.

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They informed the principal about the matter the same day. The college then called Sreehari's local guardian, as he is originally from Thiruvananthapuram. Sreehari claimed he had suicidal tendencies, so the college sent him with his guardian. The next day, the disciplinary committee met, expelled Sreehari, and filed a police complaint. However, students started protesting, alleging that more people were involved and the college was not taking action against another person they had identified.

The protesting students claimed the college protected Sreehari and even allowed him to write an exam. The protest was called off only after the management gave a firm assurance of strict action. The arrested student, Sreehari, was reportedly a member of the KSU's college media committee. The police are now trying to find out whose pictures were circulated, where they were shared, and if anyone else was involved in this.