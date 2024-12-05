Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six

Alappuzha car accident death toll rises to six as medical student Alvin George succumbs to injuries; authorities take action against car owner Shamil Khan for renting vehicle without license.

Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six dmn
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Alappuzha: Another medical student succumbed to injuries from the Kalarcode car accident in Alappuzha, bringing the death toll to six. Alvin George, a native of Pallichira in Edathua, passed away today after battling serious injuries. He had been receiving specialized treatment at a hospital in Ernakulam, following his transfer from Alappuzha Medical College at the request of his family.

The horrific accident occurred on Monday night when a car carrying 11 students crashed into an oncoming KSRTC Super Fast bus. The victims included Sreedev Valsan from Palakkad, Devanandan from Malappuram's Kottakkal, Muhammed Abdul Jabbar from Kannur, Muhammed Ibrahim from Lakshadweep, and Ayush Shaji from Kottayam. All five deceased had enrolled at Alappuzha Medical College for their MBBS two months ago. Several others in the car are still receiving treatment, along with two bus passengers who were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities are taking action against Shamil Khan, the man who rented the car involved in the accident. Gaurishankar, a student, had paid Khan Rs 1000 through Google Pay for the rental. The police and Motor Vehicles Department are investigating the payment details and plan to collect transaction records from the bank.

Shamil Khan's claim that the car was not rented out has been contradicted by evidence, and the Alappuzha Regional Transport Officer (RTO) confirmed that Khan does not have a rent-a-cab license. As a result, the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC book) will be cancelled, and further investigation into Khan’s other vehicles is underway.

Shamil Khan continues to deny the vehicle was rented out, explaining that the Rs 1000 was given to him via Google Pay by the students after he gave cash on their request. He further stated that he asked for the driver's license after the accident as proof of the transaction. Khan claimed that he had previously rented out the car, but no longer does so. Despite his denials, the Motor Vehicles Department is proceeding with legal action based on the evidence gathered.
 

