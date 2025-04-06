I-T Department issues notice to producer Antony Perumbavoor, seeks clarification over film transactions

Read Full Article

Kochi: After actor Prithviraj, producer Antony Perumbavoor has received notice from the Income Tax Department in relation to the 2022 raid. The notices seek clarification on financial transactions related to two of the films, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.

Specifically, the department is asking for details regarding the overseas rights of these films, as well as the remuneration paid to the actors. Additionally, there is a query about a Rs 2.5 crore transfer made to actor Mohanlal in Dubai. The raid on Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Films in 2022 is said to be connected to this latest notice, which is described as a continuation of the previous investigation and unrelated to the controversy surrounding the movie Empuraan.

Prithviraj asked to respond by end of April

Similarly, Prithviraj was also served an income tax notice seeking clarification on the remuneration he received for films he acted in. This follows a raid on his offices and residence last year, and authorities confirm that the current notice is part of the ongoing investigation. Prithviraj has been given a deadline to respond by April 30.

In another development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to re-examine businessman Gokulam Gopalan in connection with the raid on Gokulam Chits and Finance.

