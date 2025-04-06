Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Tamil Nadu government announces vacancies in Chennai; apply now!

Read Full Gallery

There are 308 vacancies for Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, and assistants in Chennai district, which will be filled through direct recruitment. Eligible women can apply by April 23, 2025.

Anganwadi worker recruitment: Anganwadi worker, mini Anganwadi worker, and Anganwadi assistant positions are vacant.

Anganwadi workers selection. Only women can apply for these positions. Must be fluent in Tamil writing and reading.

Who can apply? Women aged 20 to 40 who have passed 10th grade can apply for the Anganwadi assistant position.

What are the qualifications to apply? Submit the application form to the Child Development Project Office.

Only women are allowed. Widows, abandoned women, destitute women, and differently-abled individuals.

How much is the monthly salary? Selected Anganwadi workers will be paid Rs. 7700 per month. Last date to apply. Applications can be downloaded from www.icds.tn.gov.in from 07.04.2025.

