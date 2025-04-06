iPhone 16 at just Rs 27,000? Here's how to grab Apple's deal on Flipkart!

Read Full Gallery

Many people aspire to buy an iPhone, but are often deterred by its price. The minimum you'd have to pay to buy an iPhone is Rs. 70,000. However, currently, a great discount is available on the iPhone 16 on Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform. As part of this offer, you have the opportunity to own this phone for just Rs. 27,000. Let's find out the full details of this deal now.

It is known that Apple launched the iPhone 16. This phone was brought in September last year. A good deal is available on this phone on Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform. How much discount will be available on this phone, which comes with state-of-the-art AI-based features and Apple's latest A18 chipset?

The actual price of the iPhone 16, 128 GB storage variant is Rs. 79,900, but it is currently available for Rs. 74,990 with a 6 percent discount. In addition, an additional discount of Rs. 2500 is available if you purchase with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. However, these offers do not stop here. You can get a maximum discount of Rs. 49,950 by exchanging your old phone. Also, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on ICICI Bank credit non-EMI, credit, debit card EMI transactions. With all these offers, this phone can be obtained for approximately Rs. 27,000. Also Read | Google Pixel 9a sale starts on April 16 in India - Is it the best buy for you?

What are the features? The iPhone 16 smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. As for the camera, this phone has a dual rear camera setup with 48 megapixels + 12 megapixels. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. This phone works with A18 chip, 6 core processor.

Built-in stereo speakers are provided in this phone. This phone screen supports 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution. An OLED screen is owned by this phone. Videos with 4K resolution can be recorded with the rear camera. This screen provides amazing visuals with powerful color options. This can be said to be the best deal for those who want to own an iPhone 16 at a low price. Also Read | Apple releases iOS 18.4 with Apple Intelligence in India – Is your iPhone compatible?

