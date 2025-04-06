user
user icon

iPhone 16 at just Rs 27,000? Here's how to grab Apple's deal on Flipkart!

Many people aspire to buy an iPhone, but are often deterred by its price. The minimum you'd have to pay to buy an iPhone is Rs. 70,000. However, currently, a great discount is available on the iPhone 16 on Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform. As part of this offer, you have the opportunity to own this phone for just Rs. 27,000. Let's find out the full details of this deal now.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Apr 6, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

iPhone 16

It is known that Apple launched the iPhone 16. This phone was brought in September last year. A good deal is available on this phone on Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform. How much discount will be available on this phone, which comes with state-of-the-art AI-based features and Apple's latest A18 chipset?

article_image2

The actual price of the iPhone 16, 128 GB storage variant is Rs. 79,900, but it is currently available for Rs. 74,990 with a 6 percent discount. In addition, an additional discount of Rs. 2500 is available if you purchase with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. However, these offers do not stop here. You can get a maximum discount of Rs. 49,950 by exchanging your old phone. Also, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on ICICI Bank credit non-EMI, credit, debit card EMI transactions. With all these offers, this phone can be obtained for approximately Rs. 27,000.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a sale starts on April 16 in India - Is it the best buy for you?


article_image3

iPhone 16

What are the features?

The iPhone 16 smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. As for the camera, this phone has a dual rear camera setup with 48 megapixels + 12 megapixels. It also has a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. This phone works with A18 chip, 6 core processor.

article_image4

Built-in stereo speakers are provided in this phone. This phone screen supports 2556 x 1179 pixel resolution. An OLED screen is owned by this phone. Videos with 4K resolution can be recorded with the rear camera. This screen provides amazing visuals with powerful color options. This can be said to be the best deal for those who want to own an iPhone 16 at a low price.

Also Read | Apple releases iOS 18.4 with Apple Intelligence in India – Is your iPhone compatible?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options gcw

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air Major upgrades coming gcw

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air—Major upgrades coming!

Apple iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you? gcw

Apple's iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you?

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect? gcw

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect?

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 offer more value?

Recent Stories

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves dmn

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS snt

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive gcw

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather MEG

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

Video Icon
Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Video Icon