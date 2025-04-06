user
user icon

MASSIVE discounts on Hyundai cars this April! i20, Exter and Venue on offer

Hyundai is one of the best-selling car brands in India, with affordable prices for everyone. Even though car prices increased in April 2025, Hyundai is offering huge discounts to boost sales. Super offers are available on cars like Exter, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, and Venue! Check them out.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

₹70,000 Discount!

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to ₹70,000 on new car purchases. These amazing offers are available only until April. Buying a Hyundai car this month means a lower on-road price and EMI. This offer is valid until April 30, 2025.

article_image2

The i20 is Hyundai's best-selling model. The ex-showroom price ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh. It has a 1.2-liter Kappa engine. There is a discount of up to ₹65,000 on this car. Offer on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS You can save up to ₹68,000 on the hatchback car Grand i10 NIOS. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.62 lakh.

Also Read | Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider


article_image3

Offer on Hyundai Venue

You can get a maximum discount of ₹70,000 when you buy a Hyundai Venue car. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh. Super discounts are also available on models like Exter, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, and Venue. Contact your nearest dealer for full details.

Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed gcw

Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat gcw

Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony edition whats new and is it worth the upgrade gcw

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: What’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025 gcw

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension! gcw

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension!

Recent Stories

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves dmn

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS snt

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive gcw

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather MEG

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

Video Icon
Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Video Icon