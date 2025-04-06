MASSIVE discounts on Hyundai cars this April! i20, Exter and Venue on offer

Read Full Gallery

Hyundai is one of the best-selling car brands in India, with affordable prices for everyone. Even though car prices increased in April 2025, Hyundai is offering huge discounts to boost sales. Super offers are available on cars like Exter, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, and Venue! Check them out.

₹70,000 Discount!

Hyundai is offering discounts of up to ₹70,000 on new car purchases. These amazing offers are available only until April. Buying a Hyundai car this month means a lower on-road price and EMI. This offer is valid until April 30, 2025.

The i20 is Hyundai's best-selling model. The ex-showroom price ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh. It has a 1.2-liter Kappa engine. There is a discount of up to ₹65,000 on this car. Offer on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS You can save up to ₹68,000 on the hatchback car Grand i10 NIOS. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.62 lakh.

Offer on Hyundai Venue

You can get a maximum discount of ₹70,000 when you buy a Hyundai Venue car. The ex-showroom price of this car ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh. Super discounts are also available on models like Exter, i20, Grand i10 NIOS, and Venue. Contact your nearest dealer for full details.

