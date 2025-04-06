user
user icon

Man City identify THIS star as Kevin De Bruyne's replacement as Guardiola says KDB 'cannot be forgotten'

Pep Guardiola admits there is no true replacement for Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City eye Florian Wirtz as a potential successor.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

End of an era

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, ending a decade-long spell that saw the Belgian international become one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

De Bruyne, who joined the club in 2015, is the last remaining member of the City squad who predates Guardiola’s arrival. The Belgian maestro, a key architect of City’s domestic and European dominance, announced his departure in an emotional open letter to fans on Friday, declaring: “Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye.” His departure signals the end of an era and opens the door for a new phase in City’s midfield evolution.

article_image2

Florian Wirtz as potential replacement

Although reports have linked Manchester City with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, the club are yet to make a formal approach for the German international. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, "The dream target internally at Manchester City from what I’m hearing, the player they really love is Florian Wirtz."


article_image3

Guardiola on KDB's departure

Speaking ahead of a crucial Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, Guardiola opened up on the decision to let De Bruyne go, revealing it was a collective call made by him, director of football Txiki Begiristain, and the club’s hierarchy.

“The decision has been made for the club, and the club is the club,” Guardiola said. “Me, Txiki, and the club, so this is what it is.”

Also read: Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Man City this summer in emotional post, fans left heartbroken

article_image4

'Club has to move forward'

Despite the need for evolution, Guardiola admitted there is no true replacement for De Bruyne, who leaves behind an indelible legacy.

“The club has to move forward,” Guardiola said. “There are players who are unique, who represent what the club wants to be, and Kevin is one of them.”

“Now it's a shock, but people will remember how blessed they were to see this type of player, who gave us absolutely everything. You can only be grateful.”

“My period here will always have Kevin there in my memories. He cannot be forgotten.”

article_image5

KDB cannot be forgotten

Guardiola also reflected on the physical toll De Bruyne's relentless playing style took on his body, particularly in the past 18 months. “He's been injured the last year-and-a-half because he gave everything for the club,” Guardiola said. “It happened because he's given everything with his body and mind.”

“There are things that cannot be substituted. To say bye to this type of player is so difficult. I'd love Vincent (Kompany) to be here eternally, Sergio (Aguero), too, and now Kevin.”

“To say bye to these connections, these relations — for the manager, the mates, the fans — is not easy.”

“In England or in every country, there are players who are unique, that represent what the club want to be and Kevin is one of them,” he added. “Now it's a bit of a shock for the fans, but people remember how blessed, how happy they were for many, many years to have a player who gave absolutely everything.”

“Always Kevin will be there in my memory and he cannot be forgotten.”

article_image6

KDB's emotional farewell

In his heartfelt letter, De Bruyne reflected on the memories and achievements that defined his City career.

“Dear Manchester, Seeing this you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player,” he wrote.

“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here, and you deserve to hear it from me first.”

“Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing this dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won EVERYTHING.”

“Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are all grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids' passports — and more importantly, in each of our hearts.”

“This will always be our HOME.”

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.”

“Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together!”

“Much love, KDB.”

As City brace for a seismic shift in midfield, all eyes will be on how Wirtz — should the move materialize — adapts to the expectations of replacing one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah rejoins MI squad ahead of RCB clash, 'lion ready to roar' video goes viral (WATCH) snt

Jasprit Bumrah rejoins MI squad ahead of RCB clash, 'lion ready to roar' video goes viral (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Sandeep Sharma hails Jofra Archer after RR's win over PBKS, dubs him 'world-class' snt

IPL 2025: Sandeep Sharma hails Jofra Archer after RR's win over PBKS, dubs him 'world-class'

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS' first loss as Jaiswal, Archer power RR to 50-run win snt

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer reflects on PBKS' first loss as Jaiswal, Archer power RR to 50-run win

Premier League: 5 Reasons Behind Another Disappointing Season for Arsenal

Premier League: 5 Reasons Behind Another Disappointing Season for Arsenal

NBA: Top 5 Master Plans That Have Worked Against Nikola Jokic

NBA: Top 5 Master Plans That Have Worked Against Nikola Jokic

Recent Stories

'Ram is a uniting force': PM Modi calls Ram Setu and Surya Tilak darshan a divine coincidence (WATCH) ddr

PM Modi witnesses Ram Setu during return from Sri Lanka on Ram Navami, calls it 'divine coincidence' (WATCH)

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves dmn

Gyokeres to De Bruyne: Latest transfer rumors as clubs make new moves

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS snt

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How RR secured a 50-run win over PBKS

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive gcw

Tata Curvv CNG coming soon! Here's what you can expect after test drive

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather MEG

Rajesh Khanna's Legacy lives on: Aarav Bhatia's uncanny similarity to His Grandfather

Recent Videos

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Match Highlights: DC Ends 15-Year Jinx, MS Dhoni Unbeaten But Not Enough

Video Icon
Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Jagdambika Pal Asks Why Rahul Didn't Discuss Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament Clause by Clause

Video Icon