Man City identify THIS star as Kevin De Bruyne's replacement as Guardiola says KDB 'cannot be forgotten'

Pep Guardiola admits there is no true replacement for Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City eye Florian Wirtz as a potential successor.

End of an era

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, ending a decade-long spell that saw the Belgian international become one of the club’s greatest-ever players. De Bruyne, who joined the club in 2015, is the last remaining member of the City squad who predates Guardiola’s arrival. The Belgian maestro, a key architect of City’s domestic and European dominance, announced his departure in an emotional open letter to fans on Friday, declaring: “Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye.” His departure signals the end of an era and opens the door for a new phase in City’s midfield evolution.

Florian Wirtz as potential replacement

Although reports have linked Manchester City with a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, the club are yet to make a formal approach for the German international. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, "The dream target internally at Manchester City from what I’m hearing, the player they really love is Florian Wirtz."

Guardiola on KDB's departure

Speaking ahead of a crucial Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, Guardiola opened up on the decision to let De Bruyne go, revealing it was a collective call made by him, director of football Txiki Begiristain, and the club’s hierarchy. “The decision has been made for the club, and the club is the club,” Guardiola said. “Me, Txiki, and the club, so this is what it is.” Also read: Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Man City this summer in emotional post, fans left heartbroken

'Club has to move forward'

Despite the need for evolution, Guardiola admitted there is no true replacement for De Bruyne, who leaves behind an indelible legacy. “The club has to move forward,” Guardiola said. “There are players who are unique, who represent what the club wants to be, and Kevin is one of them.” “Now it's a shock, but people will remember how blessed they were to see this type of player, who gave us absolutely everything. You can only be grateful.” “My period here will always have Kevin there in my memories. He cannot be forgotten.”

KDB cannot be forgotten

Guardiola also reflected on the physical toll De Bruyne's relentless playing style took on his body, particularly in the past 18 months. “He's been injured the last year-and-a-half because he gave everything for the club,” Guardiola said. “It happened because he's given everything with his body and mind.” “There are things that cannot be substituted. To say bye to this type of player is so difficult. I'd love Vincent (Kompany) to be here eternally, Sergio (Aguero), too, and now Kevin.” “To say bye to these connections, these relations — for the manager, the mates, the fans — is not easy.” “In England or in every country, there are players who are unique, that represent what the club want to be and Kevin is one of them,” he added. “Now it's a bit of a shock for the fans, but people remember how blessed, how happy they were for many, many years to have a player who gave absolutely everything.” “Always Kevin will be there in my memory and he cannot be forgotten.”

KDB's emotional farewell

In his heartfelt letter, De Bruyne reflected on the memories and achievements that defined his City career. “Dear Manchester, Seeing this you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player,” he wrote. “Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here, and you deserve to hear it from me first.” “Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing this dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what - we won EVERYTHING.” “Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are all grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids' passports — and more importantly, in each of our hearts.” “This will always be our HOME.” “We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride.” “Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together!” “Much love, KDB.” As City brace for a seismic shift in midfield, all eyes will be on how Wirtz — should the move materialize — adapts to the expectations of replacing one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

