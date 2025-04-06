"Owning land not a crime": Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Rahul Gandhi over allegations of targeting churches

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over their allegations of the central government targeting Catholic Church land after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post in which he made the allegations, Chandrasekhar lashed out at the LoP and said, "One thing I recommend to Constitution-waving, India-bashing Rahul Gandhi is that he reads and learns the constitution before he uses it for his Congress politics of lies."



He asserted that owning land is not a crime; however, grabbing it from people is wrong.

"Owning land is not a crime just as vast amounts of land is owned by Railways, Army, Plantation owners etc. However, grabbing it from people as Cong leaders in Karnataka do and Waqf tried to do is wrong." Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Kerala BJP President further alleged that the Waqf Act passed by Congress "trampled" the rights of Indians and the Amendment Act restores them.

"Indian Constitution is a sacred document, that enshrines rights of Indian including every Indians right to property. The Waqf act passed by Cong, trampled on those rights of all Indians because of the shameless appeasement politics PM Narendra Modi jis Waqf amendment act, restores the rights of property and appeal to ALL Indians AND ensures that Waqf land is used for the benefit of poor Muslims not rich Cong builder/politicians," he wrote.

He also targeted Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over backing Rahul Gandhi's allegation, saying that the CM is "jumping in a race for appeasement with alliance partner."



"It takes a lot of political hubris for a CM - who has wrecked the states economy, put youth at the mercy of drugs and record joblessness and has been caught with a govt invested company shovelling money to his daughters "IT" company - to jump on Rahuls bandwagon to poison hearts and minds of people of Kerala. But it will not work," Chandrasekhar wrote on X.

Pinarayi Vijayan and Rahul Gandhi have alleged that the BJP is now targeting Catholic Church land following the passage of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament.



Rahul Gandhi alleged that the RSS wasted no time in turning its attention to the Christians, referring to an article by "The Telegraph" on the Organizer's article.

Gandhi stated that the passage of the bill could set a precedent to target other minority communities in the future.



"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," Gandhi said.



In addition, Kerala CM raised concern over the "unnecessary and untimely mention" of the Church's property in an article by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) "mouthpiece", the "Organizer", noting that it gives "negative signals" and gives the "true mindset" of the RSS despite the article being taken down from the Organizer's website.

"It should be understood from the article in the RSS mouthpiece Organizer that the Sangh Parivar is targeting the Catholic Church after the passage of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament, which violates the constitutional rights of Muslim minorities," Vijayan said. (ANI)

